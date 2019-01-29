University of Wisconsin women's hockey defenseman Mekenzie Steffen and goaltender Kristen Campbell each picked up her third Western Collegiate Hockey Association weekly award of the season on Tuesday.
Steffen was named the WCHA defenseman of the week after scoring twice in last Friday's 5-0 victory over St. Cloud State. The junior was plus-5 for the series, which also included a 3-1 victory on Saturday.
Campbell allowed one goal in the series en route to being named the league's goaltender of the week.
The top-ranked Badgers play at Bemidji State on Friday and Saturday.