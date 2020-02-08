Wisconsin Badgers' losing streak reaches 5 as Michigan holds off 3rd-period rally

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The last five times the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team allowed eight goals or more, it followed up with a victory in its next game.
That streak, dating more than six years, came to an end as another extended to a season high.
Michigan held off the Badgers’ third-period charge for a 5-3 victory Saturday at Yost Ice Arena that completed a series sweep and pushed UW’s skid to five games.
The Badgers are seven games under .500 for the first time in the 138-game Tony Granato coaching era. They were eliminated from contention for home ice in the first round of the Big Ten Conference playoffs.
A last-place finish was all but assured by losing a pair of games to sixth-place Michigan, but Granato said he wasn’t giving up on what has been a star-crossed season.
“I learned a lot about some of the guys on our team this weekend that I wasn’t so sure about,” he said. “The fight that we had throughout this weekend was all I wanted to see. ...
“I’m not going to fold. I’m actually going to get more excited about what’s going to be in front of us.”
After falling behind 4-1 in the third period, the Badgers got goals from Linus Weissbach and K’Andre Miller to pull within one with 1:03 remaining.
And Max Zimmer had a one-timer from the left circle with less than 30 seconds to play that would have pulled UW even. Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann shut the pads on the senior’s try.
“I got all of it,” Zimmer said. “I was trying to go five-hole. He made a good save, I guess. It’s tough. I’m upset with myself that I didn’t score that, but some chances are going to go, some aren’t.”
Michigan’s Garrett Van Wyhe scored into an empty net seconds later to seal the victory.
UW (10-17-1, 5-14-1-1 Big Ten) has allowed 28 goals in the past five games, its most since giving up 30 to close the 2017-18 season.
As has been the case often this season — especially so in this series against the Wolverines (13-12-3, 8-8-2-1) — the momentum from a Badgers score was fleeting.
Zimmer scored on the power play in the final seconds of the first period to cut Michigan’s lead to 2-1 entering the break.
But the Wolverines answered back 1:49 into the second period when defenseman Jack Summers’ shot through traffic from the left point got past Badgers goaltender Daniel Lebedeff (33 saves).
It was the 13th time this season the Badgers conceded a goal within two minutes of scoring one of their own. The Wolverines did it four times in an 8-4 victory on Friday.
“It seems like the next shot goes in,” Granato said. “You need a save. I’m not blaming Daniel. But at this time of the year, if you don’t get a save — no matter how well you’re playing, no matter how hard you’re playing — sometimes you can’t overcome it. That’s kind of what happened the last two nights.”
Jacob Hayhurst put Michigan ahead 4-1 in the third when he surged past UW’s Dylan Holloway on a rush up the left side, cut to the net past defenseman Ty Emberson and tucked the puck around Lebedeff.
The goaltender was looking for some redemption after being pulled from his previous two starts. He exited before the end of the second period Friday after allowing five goals.
But the Wolverines went ahead 5:49 into Saturday’s game thanks in part to a blunder by Lebedeff with the fourth lines on the ice.
The sophomore lost sight of the puck after making a save on Keaton Pehrson’s shot off a rush up the left wing, not knowing it was loose between his skates. Pehrson, a freshman defenseman, followed his shot to poke in his first collegiate goal.
“A couple lapses,” Lebedeff said. “I would like to take back that first and that third goal.”
A slow backcheck by the Badgers 11½ minutes later left Lebedeff little chance to stop Jake Slaker’s shot off a cross-ice pass from Jimmy Lambert for a 2-0 lead.
UW took some energy into the intermission, however, because of a turnover by Michigan defenseman Luke Martin in front of his own net as time was running out.
Cole Caufield intercepted Martin’s clearing attempt during a UW power play and fed Zimmer in front. The senior scored his third goal of the season and second of the weekend with 5.8 seconds left.
Michigan had 12 of the first 14 shots on goal in the second period, however, not including shots by Nick Pastujov and Johnny Beecher that hit iron.
Mann rebounded from two straight substandard performances in an otherwise impressive sophomore season. He made 39 saves for Michigan, including 17 in the opening period.
The Badgers added a fourth player to their injured list before the game, with defenseman Mike Vorlicky joining forwards Alex Turcotte and Roman Ahcan and goaltender Jack Berry. Vorlicky left Friday’s game in the first period with an apparent right shoulder injury after being checked into the boards.
Junior forward Sean Dhooghe also joined the wounded in the third period Saturday, leaving the ice without putting weight on his left leg after absorbing a knee-on-knee hit from Michigan’s Johnny Beecher at center ice.
Referees reviewed the play but did not call a penalty.
“Those are dangerous hits,” Granato said.
Wisconsin 1 0 2 — 3
Michigan 2 1 2 — 5
First period: M — Pehrson 1 (Ciccolini, N. Pastujov), 5:49; Slaker 10 (Lambert, Summers), 17:19. W — Zimmer 3 (C. Caufield), 19:54 (pp). Penalty: Summers, M, 18:55.
Second period: M — Summers 3 (Lambert, Granowicz), 1:43. Penalty: S. Dhooghe, W, 12:58.
Third period: M — Hayhurst 5 (Beecher), 4:37. W — Weissbach 4 (R. Donovan, Lindmark), 11:53; Miller 7 (C. Caufield, Holloway), 18:57 (ex). M — Van Wyhe 3 (Martin), 19:54 (en).
Saves: W (Lebedeff 10-14-9) 33; M (Mann 17-9-13) 39. Power plays: W 1-for-1; M 0-for-1. Att. — 5,800.