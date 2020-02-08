Wisconsin Badgers' losing streak reaches 5 as Michigan holds off 3rd-period rally

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The last five times the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team allowed eight goals or more, it followed up with a victory in its next game.

That streak, dating more than six years, came to an end as another extended to a season high.

Michigan held off the Badgers’ third-period charge for a 5-3 victory Saturday at Yost Ice Arena that completed a series sweep and pushed UW’s skid to five games.

The Badgers are seven games under .500 for the first time in the 138-game Tony Granato coaching era. They were eliminated from contention for home ice in the first round of the Big Ten Conference playoffs.

A last-place finish was all but assured by losing a pair of games to sixth-place Michigan, but Granato said he wasn’t giving up on what has been a star-crossed season.

“I learned a lot about some of the guys on our team this weekend that I wasn’t so sure about,” he said. “The fight that we had throughout this weekend was all I wanted to see. ...

“I’m not going to fold. I’m actually going to get more excited about what’s going to be in front of us.”