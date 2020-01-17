Wisconsin Badgers lament lack of traffic as Michigan State's John Lethemon shuts them out again

Momentum is a tough thing to continue against a hot goaltender. It’s harder against a goaltender that a team doesn’t challenge with traffic in front of the net.
John Lethemon and No. 20 Michigan State quashed the little bit of bounce that the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team had going on Friday.
The Spartans senior shut out the Badgers for the second time in three meetings this season, making 39 saves in a 4-0 victory at the Kohl Center.
UW had an extra spark during the week after ending a four-game losing streak last Saturday. That showed in near total control of the opening minutes of the Big Ten Conference series against the Spartans.
But an impressive UW count of shot attempts and shots on goal didn’t trouble Lethemon. Instead, it appeared to help him get in a rhythm that stymied the Badgers.
“We can shoot pucks all we want, but if we don’t get traffic at the net or at least guys heading down toward the net for rebounds, we could have 80 shots on net and it wouldn’t matter,” UW captain Wyatt Kalynuk said. “We know they have a good goaltender, but we made it easy on him tonight.”
The Spartans (12-10-1, 8-4-1-0 Big Ten), who moved into sole possession of first place, have won all three games this season against the last-place Badgers (8-12-1, 3-9-1-1).
UW is winless in its past five games against Michigan State (0-4-1), its longest skid against the Spartans since an eight-game losing streak from March 5, 1975, to Nov. 19, 1976.
Lethemon stopped all 41 shots he faced in a 3-0 Spartans victory over the Badgers on Dec. 6. The shutout Friday, which had a similar feel with UW again racking up the shots, was his fifth of the season and ninth of his collegiate career.
He stopped UW’s Tarek Baker on a third-period penalty shot that, had it been converted, would have cut the Badgers’ deficit to 2-1.
“He was calm and didn’t get off his angles and held his ground,” Michigan State coach Danton Cole said of Lethemon. “His glove was real good. He was obviously seeing the puck. He was real clean. Coaches like games like that.”
With Lethemon and the Spartans frustrating the Badgers at one end of the ice, Michigan State found a way to get the puck past Badgers goaltender Jack Berry at the other in the second period.
Battling for position with Badgers defenseman Jesper Peltonen in front of the net, Tommy Apap got his stick on Jerad Rosburg’s shot to change its direction. It snuck behind Berry for a 1-0 Spartans lead.
The Badgers fell to 1-10 when allowing the first goal.
UW got good looks at the Spartans net from Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield in the final five minutes of the middle frame. Lethemon didn’t give an inch.
Sam Saliba extended Michigan State’s lead 1:16 into the third period with a hard wrist shot off the inside of the right post during a 2-on-2 rush.
Saliba’s goal was the third allowed by the Badgers during 4-on-4 play in the last three games. Ohio State scored twice with both teams one player short in a 4-2 victory last Friday.
Defenseman Jerad Rosburg scored a power-play goal and an empty-net tally later in the final period.
The Badgers’ dominant start to the game — they had 12 shots on goal and 15 shot attempts before Michigan State recorded its first of each after 7:10 was played — didn’t matter.
The Spartans started to swing things their its favor midway through the period with the help of two Badgers penalties. Berry was solid on both, stopping a Mitchell Lewandowski redirection on the first and a Logan Lambdin try from the slot on the second.
UW coach Tony Granato lamented that his team was whistled for offensive-zone infractions three times.
“Those aren’t good penalties,” he said.
He also cited a common theme for the Badgers this season: They didn’t do enough to get tips, screens and rebounds in front of the net.
“We were one and done,” he said. “We’d get a chance and we were done. I think it’s been a pretty consistent discussion after games, their goalie was good. Their goalie was good because he saw all the pucks.”
Berry (22 saves) made his first series-opening start since Jan. 25, 2019, after helping the Badgers end their losing streak with a 27-save victory against Ohio State last Saturday.
The Badgers ended that game without two of their regular defensemen, and that’s how they took on the Spartans on Friday.
Sophomore Ty Emberson missed his first collegiate game and freshman Mike Vorlicky was out for only the second time this season. Both have lower-body injuries.
The absences stretched UW’s defensive depth to the max. Peltonen, a sophomore, was minus-2 in his fourth game of the season. Freshman Shay Donovan played in a regular-season game for the first time.
Michigan State 0 1 3 — 4
Wisconsin 0 0 0 — 0
First period penalties: Rosburg, MS, :26; Ess, W, 12:44; Lindmark, W, 17:51.
Second period: MS — Apap 5 (Rosburg, Esteves), 7:51. Penalties: Miller, W, 19:34; Stevens, MS, 19:34.
Third period: MS — Saliba 8 (Lambdin, Ghafari), 1:16; Rosburg 3 (Khodorenko, Cesana), 12:29 (pp); Rosburg 4 (Khodorenko, Apap), 15:44 (en). Penalties: Weissbach, W, 4:48; Holloway, W, 8:41; S. Dhooghe, W, 12:13; Gorniak, W, 19:20; Muller, MS, 19:20.
Saves: MS (Lethemon 14-10-15) 39; W (Berry 9-7-6) 22. Power plays: MS 1-for-5; W 0-for-1. Att. — 9,336.