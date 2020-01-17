Wisconsin Badgers lament lack of traffic as Michigan State's John Lethemon shuts them out again

UW is winless in its past five games against Michigan State (0-4-1), its longest skid against the Spartans since an eight-game losing streak from March 5, 1975, to Nov. 19, 1976.

Lethemon stopped all 41 shots he faced in a 3-0 Spartans victory over the Badgers on Dec. 6. The shutout Friday, which had a similar feel with UW again racking up the shots, was his fifth of the season and ninth of his collegiate career.

He stopped UW’s Tarek Baker on a third-period penalty shot that, had it been converted, would have cut the Badgers’ deficit to 2-1.

“He was calm and didn’t get off his angles and held his ground,” Michigan State coach Danton Cole said of Lethemon. “His glove was real good. He was obviously seeing the puck. He was real clean. Coaches like games like that.”

With Lethemon and the Spartans frustrating the Badgers at one end of the ice, Michigan State found a way to get the puck past Badgers goaltender Jack Berry at the other in the second period.

Battling for position with Badgers defenseman Jesper Peltonen in front of the net, Tommy Apap got his stick on Jerad Rosburg’s shot to change its direction. It snuck behind Berry for a 1-0 Spartans lead.

The Badgers fell to 1-10 when allowing the first goal.