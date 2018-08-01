Two University of Wisconsin women's hockey players and two recruits have been selected by Hockey Canada to compete in selection camps for series of games against the United States.
Redshirt junior goalie Kristen Campbell and freshman forward Sophie Shirley were among 41 players chosen for a camp in Calgary to help select the national women's development team.
That nine-day event will determine the Canadian team for a three-game series against the U.S. scheduled for Aug. 16-19 in Calgary.
Campbell was a second-team All-American and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association goaltender of the year last season, her first for the Badgers after transferring from North Dakota.
Shirley was the rookie of the year in the Canadian Women's Hockey League last season, playing for the Calgary Inferno.
A pair of players who have given the Badgers a nonbinding oral commitment were selected for the Aug. 6-11 camp to pick Canada's under-18 team.
Forward Maddi Wheeler, a 15-year-old from Erinsville, Ontario, is the youngest of 43 players invited to the event.
Defenseman Teagan Grant, 16, of New Liskeard, Ontario, also was invited.
The under-18 team also will play the United States Aug. 16-19 in Calgary.