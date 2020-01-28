You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin Badgers' Kristen Campbell gets nod as WCHA goalie of the week
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Wisconsin Badgers' Kristen Campbell gets nod as WCHA goalie of the week

Kristen Campbell photo

Kristen Campbell made 22 saves to shut out Minnesota last Saturday.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

University of Wisconsin women's hockey goaltender Kristen Campbell was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's goaltender of the week Tuesday after she shut out Minnesota on Saturday.

The senior stopped all 22 shots she faced in a 3-0 victory against the Golden Gophers that launched the top-ranked Badgers into first place in the league standings.

She made 21 saves in a 5-4 overtime victory on Friday.

The Badgers play St. Cloud State at LaBahn Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

