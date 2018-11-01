K'Andre Miller scored the first goal of the season for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, and the rest of his October went pretty well, too.
Miller was named the national rookie of the month on Thursday by the Hockey Commissioners Association, recognizing the defenseman for starting his collegiate career with seven points in six games.
He tied for third among freshmen with seven points, scoring goals against Boston College on Oct. 12 and at St. Lawrence on Oct. 20.
His plus-9 rating for the month was tied for the national lead among all players.
He's the first Badgers player to earn a monthly award from the Hockey Commissioners Association since Trent Frederic was the rookie of the month for February 2017.
Miller, a first-round draft pick of the New York Rangers this year, and the 16th-ranked Badgers play at No. 14 North Dakota on Friday and Saturday.