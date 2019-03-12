K'Andre Miller's first season with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was cut short by an injury, but the defenseman did enough to earn recognition.
Miller was one of the top three vote-getters for the Big Ten Conference's freshman of the year award, the league announced on Tuesday.
He joined Minnesota forward Sammy Walker and Notre Dame forward Michael Graham on the list of three finalists. The winner will be named on March 19.
Miller led the Badgers with 22 points when he suffered a left leg injury in a Feb. 9 game against Ohio State. The Badgers hoped he would be able to return for the conference quarterfinals last week but he didn't appear in any of the three games in a series loss at Penn State.
A first-round draft pick of the New York Rangers last year, Miller finished the season with five goals and was plus-7. He missed the final nine games because of injury and also two games while he played for the U.S. at the World Junior Championship.
Miller hasn't given an indication whether he'll return to the Badgers for his sophomore season or sign a pro contract.
He was the only UW player selected as a finalist for the league's awards. See the lists of finalists here.
Miller would be the second Badgers player to win the Big Ten freshman of the year award. Center Trent Frederic was the recipient in 2017.