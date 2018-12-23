The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be represented on a roster at the World Junior Championship for the third straight season.
But defenseman K'Andre Miller was the only Badgers player selected for the United States roster Sunday, leaving forward Sean Dhooghe and defenseman Ty Emberson among the players cut.
Dhooghe and Emberson were among 29 players invited to the team's training camp that started Dec. 15. But USA Hockey had to release six players to reach the roster limit, and the UW duo ended up on the outside looking in.
Miller joins forwards Trent Frederic (2018) and Luke Kunin (2017) as Badgers players on the U.S. roster in the last three seasons. Kunin captained the Americans to gold two years ago, while Frederic returned with a bronze medal.
Miller is one of 12 players on the roster who played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
"Getting to put on that USA jersey every day, it's pretty special," he said earlier this month. "You really grow a bond with those guys. They're like my brothers. Playing with them for two years and now going to play with them again for another gold medal is pretty cool."
Since the World Juniors began in 1977, Miller is the 55th Badgers player selected to compete.
He was an energizing force for the Badgers' defensive corps in the first half of his freshman season, leading the team with 17 points on four goals and 13 assists. His point total is tied for the national rookie lead.
The tournament, in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia, starts Wednesday and runs through Jan. 5. That makes it likely that Miller will miss the Badgers' return from break in a Jan. 4-5 home series against Denver.