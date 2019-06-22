Ryder Donovan was the first player connected to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team selected on Saturday's second day of the 2019 NHL draft.
The incoming freshman forward was picked by the Vegas Golden Knights in the fourth round, No. 110 overall.
It was the first time that Vegas, which joined the NHL in 2017, has selected a Badgers player. Only the Tampa Bay Lightning have not drafted a UW player.
Incoming center Owen Lindmark was a fifth-round selection, going to the Florida Panthers at No. 137 overall.
Donovan sent Duluth East to the Minnesota Class AA state tournament last season with an overtime goal in the sectional final. The right-handed center scored 17 times with 30 assists in 29 games as a senior.
He committed to the Badgers in February after decommitting from North Dakota last fall.
Donovan, listed at 6-foot-4 and 186 pounds, is a fast skater who'll be tasked at making the jump from high school to college in 2018-19.
He's part of a freshman class that includes forwards Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield — both selected in the first round on Friday — Lindmark, projected 2020 first-round left wing Dylan Holloway and defensemen Mike Vorlicky and Shay Donovan, Ryder's older brother.
"There's obviously a lot of expectations," Donovan said about the freshman class on Monday, when he started the summer session at UW. "I think it's really exciting. A lot of young talent. I think it's going to be fun for the fans to see all the young talent. I'm ready. I'm really excited to finally be in college and to be around this atmosphere."
A right-handed center, Lindmark was 93rd in the final Central Scouting rankings after checking in at 65th in the middle of the season.
He was behind No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes and fellow incoming Badgers freshman Turcotte on the depth chart at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, and UW coach Tony Granato hopes he'll flourish as a freshman like defenseman Ty Emberson did last season.
Lindmark's offensive production dipped last season to 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games for the Under-18 Team.
Turcotte, a center, became the third Badgers player to be selected in the top five when he went to Los Angeles at No. 5 on Friday.
Caufield slipped to No. 15, where he was picked by the Montreal Canadiens.
Vorlicky also was ranked as a potential second-day selection, as was 2020 recruit Sam Stange, a forward from Eau Claire.