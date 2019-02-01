EAST LANSING, Mich. — All the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is looking for is a repeat.
When the Badgers hosted Michigan State in December, the Spartans' vaunted top line of Taro Hirose, Patrick Khodorenko and Mitchell Lewandowski registered three goals. As expected. That seems like a baseline expectation for one of the most dangerous combinations in college hockey.
But the Badgers won both games, shutting down the KHL Line altogether in a 3-0 victory that concluded the first half of the season.
"I don't want to say we did a good job against them, but we won two games in here against them," UW coach Tony Granato said this week. "So we're going to have to be better for sure there. Because they can beat you."
Hirose leads the country with 42 points and 29 assists. Khodorenko is tied for eighth with 29 points and 14 goals. Lewandowski has five goals and three assists during a six-game point streak.
As has become common, that's the matchup to watch when the Badgers and Spartans open a Big Ten Conference series Friday (6 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1070 AM) at Munn Ice Arena.
Lewandowski has six goals in as many career games against UW. Hirose has dished out nine assists in as many contests. Khodorenko has 10 points in 10 games against the Badgers.
"They complement each other extremely well," Granato said. "They know where each other are on the ice. They look like the Sedins out there. They just know instinctively where their players are. So they're a special trio for sure."
Unlike the December series, the Badgers won't have the home-team benefit of the last line change to match up against Khodorenko's line. Granato said he wasn't concerned with that.
"Everybody will be ready to play against that line," he said. "They'll know. They'll be aware of what their responsibilities will be against them."
For the season, Hirose, Khodorenko and Lewandowski have scored an even 50 percent of Michigan State's goals (38 of 76). That share has dipped slightly in the second half — to 44 percent — with senior Cody Milan contributing four goals and freshman Wojciech Stachowiak notching three.
Caught on video
Badgers right wing Sean Dhooghe discusses the series against Michigan State, an important response from the team and his line last Saturday at Minnesota and the ice at Munn:
Three more things
• A night after being a combined minus-16 in a loss to Minnesota, the Badgers' line of Roman Ahcan, Tarek Baker and Sean Dhooghe was sent out to protect a one-goal lead with 30 seconds left last Saturday. It shows the turnaround the group had and the trust Granato has in them. "They were not good Friday," Granato said. "They tried too hard. They got away from their game and tried to open it up. You can't open it up against that team. They were really good on Saturday. That's why they were on the ice for the last 30 seconds."
• Defenseman Tyler Inamoto, who missed his first game with the Badgers last Saturday because of an upper-body injury, has been in practice this week and will be in the lineup Friday.
• There could be a lot decided in the Big Ten standings this weekend. First-place Ohio State (29 points, 10 games remaining) hosts second-place Notre Dame (25, nine). Third-place Minnesota (24, eight) hosts fourth-place Michigan (21, nine). And the Badgers (20, 10) and Spartans (20, eight) are part of a three-way tie for fifth place with Penn State (20, eight), which is idle.
Put it in quotes
Granato, on putting freshmen into his penalty killing units:
"The inexperiences and the lack of experience in those roles, you always want to just see progress. We've made some strides and went back a little bit, but that's part of being young, too."
Lining up
Here's the projected Badgers lineup for Friday:
Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag
Extra forward: Jarod Zirbel
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Starting goaltender: Daniel Lebedeff
