The University of Wisconsin gets to help introduce women's college hockey to another area of the country this week.
The Badgers are in Nashville, Tennessee, for the Country Classic, a four-game event at Ford Ice Center Bellevue, the practice home of the NHL's Nashville Predators.
Second-ranked UW plays Harvard at 4:30 p.m. Friday and No. 8 Boston College at 1 p.m. Saturday. No. 1 Minnesota is the other team at the tournament, which for the Badgers continues a history of taking the NCAA women's game to new venues.
Games in Colorado, California, Virginia and Florida in previous seasons have helped expand the reach of varsity women's hockey.
"It provides an opportunity to take our product in women's hockey at the college level and showcase it to other areas where they'll have youth hockey but they won't have college women's hockey," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said.
Beyond that, the trip gives the Badgers two quality opponents to prepare for, one of which has a connection to a UW newcomer.
Leading scorer Daryl Watts played the last two seasons at Boston College before transferring to the Badgers. Johnson said he expects her to have emotions similar to how he did during his NHL playing career when he faced one of his former teams after being traded away.
"It'll be a little bit of a challenge for her because, obviously, she still has some real close friends on the team, and now they're going to compete against each other," Johnson said.
"The next time you play that opponent that you left, generally, you get pretty excited and you want to do well and you try to score and beat the other team. But I think when the puck drops, you sort of get into your playing mode. Prior to the puck dropping, she'll be a little bit nervous and obviously hyped up to play the game."
Watts leads the Badgers with 41 points and shares the team lead with 15 points. On Tuesday, she was named the national second star of the week and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association forward of the week for a seven-point weekend in two victories at St. Cloud State.
UW defeated Harvard in a pair of overtime games last season at LaBahn Arena, and it outlasted Boston College 1-0 in a Frozen Four semifinal game in 2017. Otherwise, the teams have played only sporadically.
"It'll be two really good non-conference games," Johnson said. "And obviously, having Minnesota down there from our league, too, the makeup will be some real high, intense hockey."