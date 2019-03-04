For only the third time, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team has taken home four individual regular-season awards from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
Coach Mark Johnson on Monday was named the league's coach of the year for the eighth time in his 16 seasons coaching the Badgers, and three of his players received honors: Annie Pankowski was offensive player of the year, Kristen Campbell was the top goaltender and Sophie Shirley was rookie of the year.
Only in 2007 and 2012 had the Badgers won as many league awards; in 2007 they added a fifth for a clean sweep of the major honors.
The second-ranked Badgers are 30-4-2 and play No. 9 Ohio State in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Johnson has an 489-87-44 career record, tying him with Jeff Sauer for the most victories by a UW coach. He previously was coach of the year in 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2016 and shared the award in 2003 and 2009.
Pankowski, a senior who is one of the top three vote-getters for the Patty Kazmaier Award and a finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award, had 22 points in 22 league games and recorded 22 more shots on goal in WCHA play than the next-closest player.
Campbell repeated as goaltender of the year and goaltending champion. The junior led the WCHA with a 1.08 goals-against average and 18 victories.
Shirley finished third in league scoring and led freshmen with 26 points on a league-best 13 goals. Her 37 points overall ranks 10th among Badgers freshmen all-time.
Ohio State junior Jincy Dunne was named the defensive player of the year, while Minnesota State senior Corbin Boyd was the outstanding student-athlete of the year.