Jack Berry photo

Junior goalie Jack Berry started the season with a shutout of then-No. 12 Boston College.

 GREG ANDERSON, UW Athletic Communications

Winning the first two games of the season, one by a shutout that entered him into the top 10 of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey all-time list, made Badgers goaltender Jack Berry the Big Ten Conference's third star of the week.

Berry, a junior, made 57 saves in a pair of victories over then-No. 12 Boston College last weekend.

His 29-save shutout on Friday gave him four for his collegiate career. That's tied with Marc Behrend (1980-83) for 10th on UW's career shutouts list and 12 behind record-holder Brian Elliott (2003-07).

Berry allowed five goals but made 28 saves in Saturday's 7-5 Badgers victory.

The Badgers originally intended to play freshman goalie Daniel Lebedeff last Saturday, but Berry's shutout performance in the series opener changed coach Tony Granato's mind.

Granato indicated Monday that Berry is likely to start UW's game at Clarkson on Friday, with Lebedeff possibly getting the start at St. Lawrence on Saturday.

Notre Dame forward Joe Wegwerth was the league's first star of the week, and Penn State forward Brandon Biro was the second star.

