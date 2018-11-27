For the second time this season, University of Wisconsin men's hockey goaltender Jack Berry has been named the Big Ten Conference's third star of the week.
The junior got the honor Tuesday after making 37 saves in a 1-1 tie at No. 14 Michigan last Friday.
Berry also was recognized on Oct. 16 after he led the Badgers to a pair of victories over Boston College, including a shutout in the season opener.
Last Friday, Berry stopped the first 33 shots he faced before Michigan tied the game in the third period. The Wolverines won the extra Big Ten standings point in a 3-on-3 overtime.
Minnesota forward Tyler Sheehy was the first star and Michigan State forward Taro Hirose was the second star.
The Badgers play No. 6 Penn State on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center.