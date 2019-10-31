STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — In the aftermath of a loss that turned lopsided and ugly late, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looked inward.
It didn't like what it saw.
"Everyone knows that's unacceptable," Badgers junior alternate captain Sean Dhooghe said.
A 6-1 defeat to No. 12 Penn State on Thursday at Pegula Ice Arena in the Big Ten Conference opener left the seventh-ranked Badgers fuming about their effort and attitude.
"I think we've just got to grow up," said sophomore forward Roman Ahcan, who was ejected in the third period for a high hit on Penn State's Denis Smirnov. "When things don't go our way, we've got to find a way to say whatever with it and get to the next play and win the next battle."
Peyton Jones made 38 saves to stymie the Badgers, who said they should have made it tougher on the Penn State senior goaltender.
Badgers coach Tony Granato said the game was reminiscent of the season-opening 5-3 loss at Boston College, except that when facing Penn State, UW had some experience on which to draw.
"Your first Big Ten games, you stood around and watched," Granato said. "We should have known a little bit better since we've got six games under our belts now. We knew how they were going to play, and we should have been a little bit more prepared to be able to defend it."
Leading 4-1 in the third period, Penn State added late power-play goals by Nate Sucese and Aarne Talvitie after Ahcan was escorted off the ice for a hit on Smirnov that came 19 seconds after the Badgers forward left the penalty box for a minor contact-to-the-head infraction.
In seven games between the Badgers and the Nittany Lions last season, there was an average of 8.71 goals, more than 2½ higher than UW games averaged for the rest of the season.
Replays appeared to indicate the initial point of contact on Ahcan's hit was the shoulder and not the head, but he still received a major and game misconduct for interference from the referees.
"These guys were all over the place tonight," Ahcan said. "We were going in for a battle, and I won the battle. He ended up on the ice, and I ended up off the ice."
After getting attention on the ice, Smirnov went to the locker room and didn't return.
Penn State scored four times on eight power-play tries, getting an Evan Barratt goal off a clean faceoff win five seconds into a first-period advantage for a 2-0 lead.
The Nittany Lions also got a fortunate bounce off the back boards for Smirnov's second-period tally that made it 4-1.
"Today, the penalties hurt us," said Badgers goalie Daniel Lebedeff, who made 38 saves. "They just were really efficient. That's what we were expecting and that's what we saw from last year."
Sam Sternschein set the tone by scoring on a redirection 47 seconds into the game.
Freshman Cole Caufield's national-best eighth goal of the season, with 4.9 seconds left in the first period, cut the Badgers' deficit to 2-1.
But Penn State defenseman Alex Stevens snapped a shot in off the left post 63 seconds into the second period to snatch momentum away.
"That's a big swing for them," Dhooghe said. "And I think that's something that we've struggled with, getting scored on like that and energy just draining out of the bench."
Penn State had complained of not playing to its fast, hard identity early in the season but snapped to it on Thursday.
"That's the highest quality game we've played by far this year," Nittany Lions coach Guy Gadowsky said.
Freshman center Alex Turcotte returned to the UW lineup after missing the last two games, but classmate Dylan Holloway missed the game with an undisclosed injury.
Granato shuffled the top two forward lines in the third period but didn't get a spark out of UW (4-3, 0-1 Big Ten).
Penn State (5-1, 1-0) held up its end of an expected offensive battle, but the Badgers didn't fare well at the net front on either end of the ice.
"I don't think we generated enough," said Granato, whose team was outshot 44-39. "I know it's going to look like we got a lot of shots on goal. I don't know if we had a screened shot all night or a tip. Their first four goals were on screens or tips. We didn't have any of them."