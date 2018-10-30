University of Wisconsin women's hockey forward Britta Curl has been named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association rookie of the week after she contributed to a victory over Minnesota on Sunday.
Curl scored a goal and set up another in the top-ranked Badgers' 4-1 victory over Minnesota.
She had a team-high seven shots on goal in the game, the last of which she turned into an insurance goal for a 3-1 lead with 5:16 remaining.
Curl also forced a turnover and passed to Sophie Shirley for a first-period goal.
In 10 games, she has three goals and an assist.
Ohio State's Charly Dahlquist (forward), Minnesota's Emily Brown (defenseman) and Minnesota State's Abigail Levy (goalie) were the other WCHA weekly award winners.
The Badgers (9-1, 3-1 WCHA) play at Minnesota State (4-3-1, 2-3-1) at 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.