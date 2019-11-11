For a third straight week, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has fallen in the national rankings.
The Badgers were 15th in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll on Monday after a non-conference series split at then-No. 20 Omaha last Friday and Saturday.
UW fell three spots on Monday; the Mavericks climbed one place to 19th.
No. 20 Omaha scored twice in the second period to break a tie, then pulled away in the third for a 5-2 victory over the 12th-ranked Badgers and a series split.
The Badgers (5-5) were sixth in the rankings on Oct. 21 before falling to seventh after a split with Clarkson and 12th after two losses at Penn State.
Notre Dame (7-0-1), UW's opponent in a Big Ten Conference series at the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday, moved up one spot to No. 4 and received four first-place votes from the 50-voter panel.
The Irish again led four Big Ten teams in the top 20. Penn State was eighth and Ohio State was 11th.
Minnesota State took over the top spot from Denver, which fell to second after a tie and loss at Minnesota Duluth.