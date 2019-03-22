HAMDEN, Conn. — The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team got redemption and got into the final game of the season.
Up next: A NCAA Frozen Four championship game against archrival Minnesota on Sunday.
Abby Roque's second-period goal Friday broke a scoreless tie, Sam Cogan provided insurance and Annie Pankowski scored twice in the Badgers' 5-0 victory over Clarkson in the national semifinals at People's United Center.
The Badgers avenged the 2017 national championship game loss to Clarkson, a 3-0 decision that came despite UW holding a 41-20 advantage in shots on goal.
The margin was 40-14 on Friday, but this time it was the Badgers and goaltender Kristen Campbell getting the shutout.
UW and Minnesota, the two winningest Frozen Four teams, have each won one national championship against the other: the Badgers in 2006, the Gophers in 2012.
That matchup was clinched when the Gophers beat Cornell 2-0 on Friday and UW (34-4-2) pulled away late against the two-time defending national champion Golden Knights (30-8-2).
It took the Badgers 21 shots on goal and nearly 30 minutes of game time to finally get one past Clarkson goaltender Kassidy Sauve.
Britta Curl couldn't hold a puck in the offensive zone but made up for it seconds later by picking a Natalie Buchbinder dump-in pass out of the air at the boards near the blue line. She entered the zone and, from the right circle, fed Abby Roque in the slot for a one-timer with 10:31 left in the second period.
The chances had been there for the Badgers before then, potentially giving them flashbacks to the 2017 national championship game.
Just over two minutes into the game, Curl fired high from the slot on a rebound try after Sauve stopped Mekenzie Steffen's shot from the right side.
The Badgers got four shots on goal on their first power play but Sauve stopped them all.
Just after the end of that opportunity, Campbell was able to get just enough of her stick on an Elizabeth Giguere backhand from close range to send the puck into the left post and away from danger.
UW's Cogan, moved up to the top line alongside Emily Clark and Pankowski on Friday for her defense, added some critical offense midway through the third period.
She spun behind the net and got two good bounces — one off Sauve's stick, the second off Clarkson defenseman Ella Shelton's left arm before the puck landed over the goal line.
Pankowski made it 3-0 with 6:13 left — less than three minutes after Cogan's goal — with a high shot past Sauve on a rush up the right side.
She added an empty-net goal, and Presley Norby put in the rebound of a Sophia Shaver breakaway 25 seconds later for the final margin.
Cogan, Clark and Pankowski successfully nullified the most productive line in college hockey. Loren Gabel, Michaela Pejzlova and Elizabeth Giguere combined for 85 goals entering the game.
The Badgers' penalty kill was strong, foiling Clarkson's four chances while allowing just three shots on goal.
