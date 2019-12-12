Wisconsin Badgers' Dylan Holloway released from Canada's World Juniors camp

There won't be a Boxing Day matchup between University of Wisconsin men's hockey players at the World Junior Championship.

Dylan Holloway was released from Canada's camp on Thursday, leaving four Badgers players who were invited to the U.S. selection camp in the running to play in the under-20 tournament.

The U.S. is scheduled to play Canada on the tournament's opening day, Dec. 26, in the Czech Republic. Had Holloway made Canada's team, he could have been matched against Badgers teammates Alex Turcotte, Cole Caufield, K'Andre Miller and Ty Emberson. That quartet will take part in the U.S. camp next week.

Holloway had an assist in Canada's scrimmage Wednesday against a team made up of players from Canadian university teams. He also scored a goal in an overtime session.

Expected to be a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft, Holloway, 18, is eligible to play in next season's World Juniors.

The freshman has three goals and four assists in 17 games with the Badgers.

UW hasn't had a Canadian player in the World Juniors since defenseman Cody Goloubef in 2009.

