University of Wisconsin men's hockey forward Dylan Holloway has been invited to try out for a spot on Canada's team for the World Junior Championship.
Holloway was one of four collegians on a 31-player selection camp roster unveiled Monday by Hockey Canada. Boston College forward Alex Newhook, North Dakota defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker and Quinnipiac defenseman Peter Diliberatore were the others.
Canada's selection camp runs Dec. 9-12 in Oakville, Ontario. The under-20 World Junior Championship is Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in the Czech Republic.
If selected for the team, Holloway would be the first Badgers player to represent Canada at the tournament since defenseman Cody Goloubef in 2009.
UW is expected to have a sizeable presence on the United States team. Defenseman K'Andre Miller was on the team last year, and defenseman Ty Emberson and forwards Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte are likely picks.
Holloway, 18, is tied for ninth among Badgers scorers with seven points from three goals and four assists. He wasn't among 43 players included in Canada's summer development camp.
The Badgers freshman is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft.