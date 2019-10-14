The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team fell one spot to 17th in Monday's USCHO.com Division I men's poll.
The Badgers (1-1) lost last Friday at Boston College — which climbed four spots to No. 6 — before defeating Merrimack.
Two-time defending NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth fell from the No. 1 spot ahead of its series at the Kohl Center against UW. The Bulldogs are third after splitting a home series against UMass Lowell.
Denver took over the top spot, with Minnesota State second.
At No. 7, Notre Dame led four Big Ten Conference teams in the rankings. Penn State was ninth — with one first-place vote — while Ohio State was 12th.