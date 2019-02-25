The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's most recent stay at the top of the national rankings was a brief one.
The Badgers fell behind Minnesota in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on the final weekend of the regular season, and on Monday they fell behind the Golden Gophers to second in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll.
No. 1 Minnesota got 13 of 15 first-place votes in the rankings, making it the second straight week that the Gophers and Badgers have swapped spots.
Needing four points to lock up at least a share of the WCHA regular-season title, the Badgers (28-4-2) got only two from a pair of ties and shootout losses to No. 10 Ohio State at LaBahn Arena.
As a result, UW hosts last-place St. Cloud State (10-23-2) in a best-of-three quarterfinal playoff series starting Friday. Minnesota (29-4-1) got the bye into the semifinals.
Ohio State stayed 10th in the rankings.