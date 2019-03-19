Three University of Wisconsin men's hockey defensemen got postseason awards from the Big Ten Conference on Tuesday.
Sophomore Wyatt Kalynuk was named to the All-Big Ten second team. K'Andre Miller earned a spot on the all-freshman team and was a honorable mention all-league pick. Senior captain Peter Tischke was the team's selection for the conference's sportsmanship award.
Kalynuk led all Big Ten defensemen with 78 shots on goal in 24 league games and had five goals and 12 points. Overall, he tied for third on the team with 25 points in 37 games.
Before missing the last six games of the regular season, Miller had 14 points in 18 Big Ten games.
Tischke, one of the team's ice time leaders, had three goals and eight points and was plus-2 in 24 league games.