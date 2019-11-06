The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team had two players selected for national monthly honors for September and October.
Daryl Watts and Kristen Campbell were chosen as player of the month and goaltender of the month, respectively, by the Women's Hockey Commissioners Association.
Nation's leading scorer Daryl Watts excited for first Border Battle with Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey
Watts, a junior transfer from Boston College, scored in her first seven games for UW and led the country with 28 points through October.
Campbell, a senior, was 9-0 in September and October with a national-high three shutouts.
Boston College's Hannah Bilka was named rookie of the month.
Watts and Campbell also were named the forward and goaltender of the month by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. Badgers senior Mekenzie Steffen was the league's defenseman of the month.
The Badgers, who fell to No. 2 in the national rankings after a loss and tie at Minnesota last weekend, are off until hosting Minnesota State on Nov. 16 and 17.