The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team and Minnesota have traded spots in the national rankings again.
The Badgers were back up to No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll on Monday, one day after they defeated Minnesota for the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff championship.
UW received 14 of 15 first-place votes, with No. 2 Minnesota getting the other.
The teams have swapped the top two spots four times in the last six weeks.
Sunday's 3-1 victory at Minnesota's Ridder Arena gave the Badgers the top seed in the NCAA tournament and a quarterfinal game against College Hockey America champion Syracuse at 2 p.m. Saturday. That game at LaBahn Arena sold out on Monday.
Minnesota, the No. 2 seed, will host Princeton. The other quarterfinal games have Northeastern hosting Cornell and Boston College playing at defending national champion Clarkson.