Badgers women's hockey celebration

The Badgers women's hockey team celebrates a goal against Ohio State.

 DAVID STLUKA, UW Athletic Communication

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team and Minnesota have traded spots in the national rankings again.

The Badgers were back up to No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll on Monday, one day after they defeated Minnesota for the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff championship.

Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey team beats No. 1 Minnesota to win WCHA tournament title

UW received 14 of 15 first-place votes, with No. 2 Minnesota getting the other.

The teams have swapped the top two spots four times in the last six weeks.

Sunday's 3-1 victory at Minnesota's Ridder Arena gave the Badgers the top seed in the NCAA tournament and a quarterfinal game against College Hockey America champion Syracuse at 2 p.m. Saturday. That game at LaBahn Arena sold out on Monday.

Minnesota, the No. 2 seed, will host Princeton. The other quarterfinal games have Northeastern hosting Cornell and Boston College playing at defending national champion Clarkson.

See the full rankings here.

