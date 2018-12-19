Annie Pankowski on Wednesday became the first University of Wisconsin women's hockey player to be selected first in a pro hockey league draft.
The Metropolitan Riveters picked the Badgers senior forward with the No. 1 pick in the National Women's Hockey League draft.
“It’s been amazing to watch the NWHL grow and I’m so honored to be drafted as a part of it. It’s inspiring to watch the league continue to grow the game.” - @anniepank pic.twitter.com/CRlmz00WNE— NWHL (@NWHL) December 19, 2018
Badgers senior forward Sophia Shaver was picked by the Minnesota Whitecaps in the second round, No. 9 overall.
The selections give the teams rights to the players after they finish their collegiate careers.
The final three rounds of picks by the five teams in the NWHL will be announced on Thursday.
Pankowski leads the top-ranked Badgers with 14 goals. Shaver has nine points in 20 games.
“It’s such an honor to be drafted by @WhitecapsHockey I’m so grateful that the growth of women’s hockey led to the addition of a team in my hometown so my childhood dream of playing professional hockey in front of Minnesota hockey fans is now a reality.” -Sophia Shaver pic.twitter.com/sQCt7AmbdT— NWHL (@NWHL) December 19, 2018
The previous high spot for a Badgers player in a pro women's league draft was when Meaghan Mikkelson was picked third by the Canadian Women's Hockey League's Team Alberta in 2011.