Annie Pankowski photo

Annie Pankowski leads the Badgers with 14 goals.

 DAVID STLUKA, UW ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS

Annie Pankowski on Wednesday became the first University of Wisconsin women's hockey player to be selected first in a pro hockey league draft.

The Metropolitan Riveters picked the Badgers senior forward with the No. 1 pick in the National Women's Hockey League draft.

Badgers senior forward Sophia Shaver was picked by the Minnesota Whitecaps in the second round, No. 9 overall.

The selections give the teams rights to the players after they finish their collegiate careers.

The final three rounds of picks by the five teams in the NWHL will be announced on Thursday.

Pankowski leads the top-ranked Badgers with 14 goals. Shaver has nine points in 20 games.

The previous high spot for a Badgers player in a pro women's league draft was when Meaghan Mikkelson was picked third by the Canadian Women's Hockey League's Team Alberta in 2011.

