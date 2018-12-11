University of Wisconsin senior Annie Pankowski was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association forward of the week on Tuesday after she scored three goals in two games at St. Cloud State.
It was the second league honor of the season for Pankowski.
She scored twice in the Badgers' 8-2 victory on Friday and added an empty-net goal in a 3-1 win on Saturday.
Pankowski has scored at least one goal in seven straight games, a streak that's third-best in program history.
She leads the WCHA with 14 goals. Tuesday's award was her second in the last three weeks.
Minnesota State's Tristen Truax (defenseman), Minnesota's Sydney Scobee (goaltender) and Minnesota Duluth's Anneke Linser (rookie) were the other WCHA weekly award winners.
The top-ranked Badgers are off until Jan. 11-12, when they play at Ohio State.