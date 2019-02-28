University of Wisconsin women's hockey senior Annie Pankowski made the cut to the final three for the 2019 Patty Kazmaier Award.
Pankowski, a forward who leads the Badgers with 37 points, joined Clarkson forward Loren Gabel and Boston College defenseman Megan Keller among the top three vote-getters in balloting by a 13-person selection committee.
The award will be presented during the women's Frozen Four in Hamden, Connecticut, on March 23.
Pankowski also was named a first-team all-Western Collegiate Hockey Association player on Thursday alongside teammates Mekenzie Steffen, a junior defenseman, and junior goaltender Kristen Campbell.
Forwards Sophie Shirley and Abby Roque and defenseman Maddie Rolfes were second-team selections, and Shirley and forward Britta Curl were named to the all-rookie team.
When she was named one of 10 preliminary finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award on Feb. 21, Pankowski became the second Badgers player to be a three-time finalist, joining Hilary Knight.
Pankowski also was a finalist in 2016 and 2017 but didn't finish in the top three in either year.
She is one of five under consideration for the Hockey Humanitarian Award for off-ice accomplishments in community service.
Five Badgers players have been the Patty Kaz recipient: Sara Bauer in 2006, Jessie Vetter in 2009, Meghan Duggan in 2011, Brianna Decker in 2012 and Ann-Renee Desbiens in 2017.
No. 2 UW hosts St. Cloud State in a best-of-three WCHA quarterfinal series starting Friday at LaBahn Arena.