Annie Pankowski photo

Annie Pankowski was named one of the top three vote-getters for the Patty Kazmaier Award and a first-team WCHA selection on Thursday.

 DAVID STLUKA, UW Athletic Communications

University of Wisconsin women's hockey senior Annie Pankowski made the cut to the final three for the 2019 Patty Kazmaier Award.

Pankowski, a forward who leads the Badgers with 37 points, joined Clarkson forward Loren Gabel and Boston College defenseman Megan Keller among the top three vote-getters in balloting by a 13-person selection committee.

The award will be presented during the women's Frozen Four in Hamden, Connecticut, on March 23.

Pankowski also was named a first-team all-Western Collegiate Hockey Association player on Thursday alongside teammates Mekenzie Steffen, a junior defenseman, and junior goaltender Kristen Campbell.

Forwards Sophie Shirley and Abby Roque and defenseman Maddie Rolfes were second-team selections, and Shirley and forward Britta Curl were named to the all-rookie team.

When she was named one of 10 preliminary finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award on Feb. 21, Pankowski became the second Badgers player to be a three-time finalist, joining Hilary Knight.

Pankowski also was a finalist in 2016 and 2017 but didn't finish in the top three in either year.

She is one of five under consideration for the Hockey Humanitarian Award for off-ice accomplishments in community service.

Five Badgers players have been the Patty Kaz recipient: Sara Bauer in 2006, Jessie Vetter in 2009, Meghan Duggan in 2011, Brianna Decker in 2012 and Ann-Renee Desbiens in 2017.

No. 2 UW hosts St. Cloud State in a best-of-three WCHA quarterfinal series starting Friday at LaBahn Arena.

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

