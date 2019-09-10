Annie Pankowski

Annie Pankowski holds the championship trophy while taking the stage during the NCAA championship celebration at the Kohl Center on March 25.

 GREG DIXON, For the State Journal

Nearly six months after her playing career at the University of Wisconsin ended, Annie Pankowski continues to earn accolades.

Pankowski, who captained the Badgers women's hockey team to the 2019 NCAA championship, was revealed Tuesday as one of 30 finalists for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.

She also was a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award as Division I women's hockey's top player and for the Hockey Humanitarian Award as the college game's finest citizen.

The Laguna Hills, California, native was awarded the Big Ten Medal of Honor for athletics and scholastic achievement.

She's only the second Woman of the Year award finalist from UW. Sara Bauer, also a women's hockey standout, made the list in 2007.

Pankowski capped her college playing career with a flourish, scoring at least once in each postseason game, with 11 points in those seven contests. Her short-handed score in the national championship game against Minnesota on March 24 provided a two-goal lead.

She was the third Badgers player to be a three-time All-American, and her work with Occupaws in training service dogs for the visually impaired captured national attention.

Among the Wisconsin Badgers' best ever, Annie Pankowski makes impact off ice, too

NCAA schools nominated 585 players who completed their eligibility in the 2018-19 school year, and a selection committee narrowed the list to 30, 10 each from Division I, Division II and Division III schools.

The committee also pares the list to the final nine before the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics chooses the winner, who will be named on Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.

