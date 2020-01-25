Wisconsin Badgers allow three power-play goals in loss at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Owen Lindmark's stick snapped when he tried to win a defensive-zone faceoff in the final seconds of the second period Saturday.
With the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team already playing two men short, it was a bad sign.
Notre Dame scored seconds later to take a two-goal advantage, one of three power-play goals for the Fighting Irish in a 5-2 victory at Compton Family Ice Arena that halted the Badgers' brief winning streak.
"That's really unfortunate," Lindmark said of his untimely stick break. "That pretty much puts us almost at a 5-on-2 at that point."
Cal Burke used that advantage to deposit a rebound with 7.1 seconds left in the second period for a 3-1 lead. Michael Graham restored Notre Dame's two-goal advantage in the third, and Alex Steeves recorded the first of his four points with an equalizing goal earlier in the middle frame.
The Badgers' penalty killers didn't do well enough to get in shooting lanes, coach Tony Granato said. But he also questioned whether it was justified that Notre Dame had seven power-play tries and his team had just two.
Occasionally biting his tongue in a postgame interview to avoid publicly criticizing the referees, Granato said penalties broke up the good things the Badgers had going.
"I will say that they (Notre Dame) embellished a couple of the calls to get the call," Granato said. "They made it look good. They were good at it. They're obviously better than us at it. We tried on a couple as well and it didn't quite go as well for us."
He continued: "But it's too bad. You play hard and you play a game like that, for the difference (in power plays) to be 7-2 — five's a lot in a hockey game. I'm going to go back and look at it. Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe it was as lopsided as it should have been. I don't think it was, but maybe it was. I just don't know because from night to night, it's completely different."
Sean Dhooghe gave the Badgers a 1-0 lead in the second period with a power-play goal, but he was in the penalty box as Notre Dame answered on a man advantage of its own just 2:50 later.
UW, which had a two-game winning streak end, failed to complete a road series sweep for the seventh straight time after winning the opener. Its last true road sweep was Feb. 3-4, 2017, at Michigan State.
"I loved how we competed," Granato said. "I thought there was something different in our room. I thought there was something different in our guys' eyes on how they approached this weekend."
Down 3-1 and on the penalty kill to start the third period, the Badgers made a short-handed push thanks to Lindmark and Roman Ahcan.
Lindmark fired from the right side, and Ahcan scored on the rebound from the left for his 10th goal of the season just 17 seconds into the period.
"There's not a better start than scoring a goal," Ahcan said. "You've got 19 minutes to get it done, and we just didn't get it done tonight."
Graham scored his eighth goal in six career games against the Badgers on a power play midway through the final period for a 4-2 lead. UW defenseman K'Andre Miller was serving an interference penalty for a hit on Mike O'Leary as they were racing for a loose puck below the UW goal line.
UW (10-13-1, 5-10-1-1 Big Ten Conference) played 11:09 of the game short-handed and allowed at least three power-play goals for the second time this season. Penn State went 4-for-8 on Oct. 31.
"It takes the momentum away from the game," Ahcan said. "We want to play our game 5-on-5, and we dominated them when we had them 5-on-5. ... Sometimes, the penalties aren't going to go your way. Some of those calls were pretty suspect."
Tory Dello scored into an empty net for the final margin, giving Notre Dame (11-11-4, 6-7-3-2) only its third win in its last 16 games.
For only the third time in the past three seasons, Jack Berry (32 saves) started both games of a series for the Badgers. The senior made 29 saves — 15 of them in the third period — in a 6-4 victory on Friday.
He was outdueled Saturday by Notre Dame's Cale Morris, who made 15 of his 35 saves in the third period a night after being pulled.
The Badgers didn't have two of their most-used players in the lineup. Defenseman Ty Emberson served an automatic one-game suspension as a result of his third game misconduct of the season, whistled against him on Friday.
Center Alex Turcotte didn't dress because of a lower-body injury. Granato said he doesn't think it'll be a long-term absence.
Dhooghe scored on a redirection of a Wyatt Kalynuk drive 7:01 into the second period for a 1-0 lead. But Steeves answered after Dhooghe was called for cross-checking.
With Cam Morrison providing a screen in front of Berry, defenseman Charlie Raith gave Notre Dame a 2-1 lead with 3:35 left in the second.
Burke's goal came after UW's Tarek Baker was called for holding and Mick Messner was whistled for cross-checking 57 seconds apart.
"We've got to stay out of the box and we've got to draw more penalties," said Lindmark, who was on the ice for all three Notre Dame power-play goals. "But at the end of the day, we're expected to kill those, and we failed at doing that tonight."