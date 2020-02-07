Wisconsin Badgers allow season-high eight goals, fall to Michigan for fourth straight loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The worst game of the season for University of Wisconsin men's hockey goaltender Daniel Lebedeff ended with a shot hitting the end of his glove and still winding up in the net behind him.
Two other times, he was victimized by wraparound tries that either hit him and went in the net or got poked home by an uncovered Michigan player at the top of the crease.
That's how it went Friday for Lebedeff in an 8-4 loss to the Wolverines at Yost Ice Arena that extended the Badgers' losing streak to four games and pushed them to a season-high six games under .500.
"It seemed like the puck was in their end for great lengths of time," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "The next thing you know, it goes in our end and it's in our net."
Nick Granowicz was timely with all three of his goals in a hat trick for Michigan, and Jake Slaker had a goal and three assists in pushing the Wolverines farther ahead of last-place UW in the Big Ten Conference standings.
Badgers coach Tony Granato called Lebedeff back to the bench and replaced him with Johan Blomquist after Jimmy Lambert's goal, with 15.6 seconds left in the second period, extended Michigan's lead to 5-3.
Lebedeff stopped only 16 of the 21 shots he faced, a season-worst .808 save percentage. It was his second straight start where he didn't make it to the finish; he also was pulled in the second period of a 6-2 loss to Minnesota last Friday.
"It was pretty frustrating to see the second period when they just started scoring goals," Lebedeff said of a four-goal Michigan middle frame. "The second game to get pulled was not good at all. It's really frustrating."
Badgers players wouldn't let the sophomore goaltender shoulder the blame on his own. Junior defenseman Tyler Inamoto pointed the finger at himself for two of Michigan's goals, including the first of three times the Wolverines pushed back after UW cut its deficit to one.
Granowicz scored his second goal of the game for a 4-2 lead with 2:40 left in the second period after Slaker's wraparound attempt leaked out in front of the net. Inamoto couldn't get to Granowicz or the puck.
"We definitely had a chance to win," Inamoto said. "It's just defensive-zone breakdowns. They killed us tonight."
Sloppy play in the Badgers' end of the ice — a regular issue for them this season — led to allowing eight goals for the first time since an 8-2 loss to Penn State on Feb. 22, 2019.
That game was the only other time that UW (10-16-1, 5-13-1-1 Big Ten) fell six games under .500 in Granato's four seasons and was the last time senior third-string goaltender Johan Blomquist played.
With senior Jack Berry unavailable after suffering a lower-body injury in practice Tuesday, Blomquist was called on for the last 16 seconds of the second period and all of the third, the longest of his four career appearances.
He made 10 saves before allowing three goals on the final five shots he faced as Michigan (12-12-3, 7-8-2-1) pulled away.
Granato said he'd determine Saturday's starter in the morning.
The line of Slaker, Jimmy Lambert and Granowicz accounted for five goals, with the latter's three coming at critical times.
Granowicz scored his first 1:33 after UW's Jack Gorniak tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. His second was 8:38 after Dylan Holloway cut Michigan's lead to 3-2.
Granowicz, a freshman who had just three goals in 11 games entering Friday, drew hats to the ice for negating the Badgers' push just 50 seconds after Max Zimmer made it 5-4 in the third. He finished off a 2-on-1 rush with Slaker.
Zimmer, a senior who joined Ty Pelton-Byce and Cole Caufield on the first line in the absence of injured forwards Roman Ahcan and Alex Turcotte, struggled for words afterward.
"All I've got is we've got to find a way to keep the momentum on our side," he said.
Caufield scored his team-high 18th goal of the season for the Badgers on the power play with 1:34 remaining in the second period. Lambert's goal 1:18 later restored Michigan's two-goal lead and ended Lebedeff's night.
Granato said he saw good things out of some of the Badgers' game. But Michigan was 2-for-3 on the power play and forced the issue in UW's defensive zone.
"Plays that we played OK defensively, it still went in our net," Granato said.