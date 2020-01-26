Wisconsin Badgers allow 3 power-play goals in loss at Notre Dame

“I will say that they (Notre Dame) embellished a couple of the calls to get the call,” Granato said. “They made it look good. They were good at it. They’re obviously better than us at it. We tried on a couple as well and it didn’t quite go as well for us.”

He continued: “But it’s too bad. You play hard and you play a game like that, for the difference (in power plays) to be 7-2 — five’s a lot in a hockey game. I’m going to go back and look at it. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe it was as lopsided as it should have been. I don’t think it was, but maybe it was. I just don’t know because from night to night, it’s completely different.”

Sean Dhooghe gave the Badgers a 1-0 lead in the second period with a power-play goal, but he was in the penalty box as Notre Dame answered on a man advantage of its own just 2:50 later.

UW, which had a two-game winning streak end, failed to complete a road series sweep for the seventh straight time after winning the opener. Its last true road sweep was Feb. 3-4, 2017, at Michigan State.

“I loved how we competed,” Granato said. “I thought there was something different in our room. I thought there was something different in our guys’ eyes on how they approached this weekend.”