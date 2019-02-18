The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is adding another highly rated NHL draft prospect to its 2019 freshman class.
Center Ryder Donovan of Duluth, Minnesota, committed to the Badgers over the weekend and is in the process of finalizing a National Letter of Intent to join the team next season.
Donovan, 18, was ranked 46th among skaters in North American leagues for the 2019 draft by NHL Central Scouting in January.
He joins forwards Alex Turcotte (fifth in the midterm rankings), Cole Caufield (15th), Owen Lindmark (65th) and Dylan Holloway (projected as a first-round pick in 2020) and defenseman Mike Vorlicky in the 2019-20 incoming class.
With Ty Pelton-Byce becoming eligible next season after transferring from Harvard, the Badgers have six forwards joining a group of 10 who can return to the team. It's unclear whether UW will start next season with 16 forwards — it has 14 this season — or pare down its roster.
Donovan had 62 points in 31 games last season for Minnesota high school runner-up Duluth East. He has 37 points — 12 goals and 25 assists — in 23 games entering the playoffs this season.
Lauded for his skating and play-making ability, Donovan played for the U.S. at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and was chosen for the 2018 USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds by Central Scouting, Donovan committed to North Dakota in the summer of 2017 but reopened his recruitment last fall, saying the team wasn't the right fit for him.
That kind of change has gone the other way on the Badgers in the past. Verona native Jordan Schmaltz and Brock Boeser both decommitted from UW to join North Dakota, in 2010 and 2014, respectively.
Badgers coach Tony Granato isn't able to comment on Donovan's commitment until the National Letter of Intent is processed under NCAA rules.