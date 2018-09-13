The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has added a second exhibition game to its 2018-19 schedule, giving the Badgers an opportunity to play before the regular-season opener.
UW will host Canadian school Victoria at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7 at the Kohl Center.
It's the second time the Badgers have welcomed Victoria. UW defeated the Vikes 10-1 in a one-sided game to open the 2016-17 season.
NCAA rules allow for one exhibition per season against a foreign opponent as well as one exhibition game against a national team. The Badgers are due to host the U.S. Under-18 Team on Jan. 12.
UW opens the regular season with a home, non-conference series against Boston College on Oct. 12-13.