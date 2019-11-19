Abby Roque collected recognition from both the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and the NCAA on Tuesday.
The University of Wisconsin forward was named the WCHA's forward of the week and as the national first star for a six-point weekend against Minnesota State.
Roque had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory on Saturday and two goals and two assists in a 6-1 triumph on Sunday.
The senior is tied for the team lead with 12 goals, already one better than her total in both her sophomore and junior seasons.
Roque and the second-ranked Badgers play at St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday.