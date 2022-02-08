 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Why Wisconsin men's hockey games against Notre Dame were postponed and how they could be rescheduled

Badgers men's hockey

Wisconsin forward Brock Caufield (19) and Michigan forward Matty Beniers (10) fight for the puck during the first period at the Kohl Center on Jan. 28.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

If the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and Notre Dame play a Big Ten series this week, it won't be on Thursday and Friday as scheduled.

The games between the Badgers and the 11th-ranked Fighting Irish have been postponed, UW announced Tuesday evening. The school cited COVID-19 protocols within the Badgers team for the decision.

The Big Ten will handle a potentially complicated effort at rescheduling during a busy Kohl Center weekend, UW announced.

The Badgers men's basketball team is scheduled to play Rutgers at 1 p.m. Saturday. The women's basketball team has a 3 p.m. Sunday game against Purdue.

UW women's hockey games against Minnesota State are scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at adjacent LaBahn Arena.

Sources said efforts are underway to shift the women's hockey games, possibly to Friday and Saturday, and to move up the time of the Sunday women's basketball game to allow for moving the men's hockey games to Saturday and Sunday nights.

The Badgers are scheduled to celebrate their women's hockey senior class in the final home series of the regular season. It also was scheduled to be senior weekend for the men's hockey team but that's in question.

A Sunday night men's hockey game could conflict with the Super Bowl, something that's usually avoided by sports event planners. But it might be the best chance to get the game played.

There were signs earlier Tuesday pointing to the games against Notre Dame not being played as originally planned.

UW canceled its media availability Tuesday afternoon. Only 13 players were then on the ice for what was termed an optional practice.

Workers at the Kohl Center already were changing the conference championship signs on the face of the third level from hockey to basketball on Tuesday afternoon.

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

The Badgers men's hockey team already has rescheduled one Big Ten series this season because of a COVID-19 case and related quarantines in the program.

Games against Ohio State originally scheduled for Jan. 7-8 were first postponed, then put back on the schedule with a one-day delay to allow Badgers players to clear a five-day quarantine. UW players said at the time they were caught off guard by changing requirements in needing a booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated and avoid a quarantine when being a close contact to someone who has tested positive.

Watch now: Badgers coach Greg Gard discusses UW's balanced effort in win at Michigan State

