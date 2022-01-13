Why Wisconsin has a goal-scoring deficit despite generating an equal number of even-strength attempts

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has reached parity in one statistic nearly two-thirds of the way through the regular season.
The Badgers have attempted 1,100 shots at even strength through 22 games. So have their opponents, right down to the number.
Being at or around 50% in the most readily available public metric for puck possession in NCAA hockey, however, has been anything but a predictor of the margin of UW even-strength goals in the last two seasons.
The windfall experienced by last season's Big Ten championship team has been more than negated by the group that has been stymied more often than not in goal-scoring this season.
The Badgers were plus-18 in even-strength goals despite having opponents attempt 105 more shots over 31 games last season. UW has allowed 21 more even-strength goals in 2021-11 than it has scored heading into games Friday and Saturday against Michigan State at the Kohl Center.
The true statistics of value are the final score in a game and the record for a season, and UW (6-13-3) has lagged in the latter since mid-October. Some of the details buried in the stats, however, illustrate the contributing issues.
The Badgers have been consistent in averaging around 50 even-strength shot attempts per game both seasons. But it's taking them more than twice as many attempts to produce a goal as it did last season — 37.9 compared to 18.7.
Opponents' goal scoring at even strength is more frequent this season, but the change since a year earlier hasn't been as pronounced there as it has been with the Badgers.
UW had dynamic goal-scorers and a once-in-a-generation power play to engineer the 2020-21 scoring. Neither has been true over the first three months of this campaign without Cole Caufield, Linus Weissbach, Dylan Holloway and Ty Pelton-Byce.
"So you're going to have to get more chances to score because the personnel is a little bit different," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "Earlier in the year, I thought we were playing really well. We just didn't score."
The pace of scoring has picked up since the start of December, but UW's goals-per-game average is still under two for the campaign. Only the 2014-15 team finished a season below that line in the first 58 years of the Badgers' modern history.
Against Ohio State last week, they were under 50% in the share of even-strength shot attempts in both games of a series for the first time since October. But they had a lead in the third period in both games before the Buckeyes rallied.
The possession metric tilted heavily toward the Badgers in their November series at Michigan State (11-10-1), but they lost both games. A leaky penalty kill contributed to that weekend's difficulties as it did for much of the first half of the season.
One of the flaws of raw statistics for even-strength shot attempts is that it doesn't consider anything beyond that the player got the puck off the stick with the intent of having it reach the net. Not the speed or accuracy of the shot, where on the ice it originated, whether it came after a pass that got the goalie moving or whether it was a rebound try.
An eye test shows that UW has improved in some of those qualities during a six-game stretch in which it has averaged three goals and gone 2-2-2.
"I think we're shooting more," said left wing Carson Bantle, who has scored three of his four goals during the last six games. "We're not really passing up chances. We're getting more pucks to the net, and I think that's huge."
UW's breakouts and transition game have improved of late, right wing Mathieu De St. Phalle said. Badgers players have been in position around the net to take advantage of rebounds and bounces off blocked shots, too.
"Coach Granato has been talking a lot about getting to the net — commit to getting to the net," said De St. Phalle, who also has scored three of his four goals in the last six games. "And I think that's the No. 1 thing we've been doing a lot better and why we're getting these chances."
Granato isn't convinced that the Badgers have put themselves in better spots to score lately. The finishing of shots is what has changed as far as he sees it.
An increase in scoring also increases a team's confidence in its chances of winning, he said. That's not measured in possession stats, either.
"We were grinding and grinding and grinding," Granato said. "And the more we didn't score, the harder we tried. And when that happens to anybody, even if you're a great goal scorer, when you try harder, generally speaking, you're giving the goalie an advantage.
"I think we finally settled into that. We relaxed around the net and we started to score more consistently and more guys are feeling better about their offensive game."
