Why Wisconsin has a goal-scoring deficit despite generating an equal number of even-strength attempts

One of the flaws of raw statistics for even-strength shot attempts is that it doesn't consider anything beyond that the player got the puck off the stick with the intent of having it reach the net. Not the speed or accuracy of the shot, where on the ice it originated, whether it came after a pass that got the goalie moving or whether it was a rebound try.

An eye test shows that UW has improved in some of those qualities during a six-game stretch in which it has averaged three goals and gone 2-2-2.

"I think we're shooting more," said left wing Carson Bantle, who has scored three of his four goals during the last six games. "We're not really passing up chances. We're getting more pucks to the net, and I think that's huge."

UW's breakouts and transition game have improved of late, right wing Mathieu De St. Phalle said. Badgers players have been in position around the net to take advantage of rebounds and bounces off blocked shots, too.

"Coach Granato has been talking a lot about getting to the net — commit to getting to the net," said De St. Phalle, who also has scored three of his four goals in the last six games. "And I think that's the No. 1 thing we've been doing a lot better and why we're getting these chances."