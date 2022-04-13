Why transfer Jesse Compher saw Wisconsin as the 'perfect fit to win a national championship'

Word got out to the other players in the U.S. Olympic residency program around the start of 2022 that Jesse Compher put her name into the transfer portal, seeking a new home for her last season of college hockey eligibility.

Game on for the alums and current players from the variety of schools that were represented in the group of Olympic hopefuls.

Compher was going to be highly prized in the transfer market after her Olympic season, and the forward got a taste of it from teammates as they prepared in the Twin Cities during the buildup to the Beijing Games.

"I think they were all just trying to sell their schools and they were trying to sell themselves as part of the package," Compher said Wednesday, one day after her transfer to the University of Wisconsin for next season became official. "I guess the Wisconsin girls won on this one."

There were enough of them to make an impact on the former Boston University center. Former Badgers players Alex Cavallini, Brianna Decker, Hilary Knight and Abby Roque were part of the U.S. Olympic team. So was Caroline Harvey, who's due to start her Badgers career in the fall. Natalie Buchbinder, Britta Curl and Lacey Eden also were part of the residency program before they were released late last year.

Compher will join Buchbinder, Curl, Eden and Harvey in adding some punch to the Badgers roster after the Olympic year. The additions are critical after UW lost some of its biggest roster pieces.

Top scorer Daryl Watts and top faceoff performer Brette Pettet both finished their fifth seasons last month, and Compher could be key in filling both of the spots.

"I think that we're going to have a really good team next year, with a couple of us coming back from last year taking the year off like Britta, Nat and Lacey," Compher said. "It'll be really fun to watch KK (Harvey) in her first college season. But I think that this team has a lot of different pieces. It's going to be the perfect fit to win a national championship."

Compher said it wasn't easy to part with Boston University, where she scored 46 goals and had 127 points in 109 games from 2017 to 2021.

"It was everything I've wanted in college and I loved every part of it," she said. "I think the decision to leave my friends and my teammates was for sure the hardest part, but I knew that this was going to be a good fit and I'm excited to join the team and hopefully ready to win a national championship."

An NCAA title can be on the mind of every player who joins the Badgers because they're perennially in the hunt for it. That should be the case again in 2022-23, even as the team features a new starting goaltender after Kennedy Blair used her final season of eligibility.

UW didn't make the Frozen Four for the first time since 2013 this year, falling a game short after a quarterfinal loss at Northeastern.

Compher, who grew up less than 150 miles away from LaBahn Arena in the northern Chicago suburb of Northbrook, Illinois, said she has been following the Badgers since she was young. She experienced the UW campus while watching her brother, J.T., play games for Michigan against the Badgers at the Kohl Center from 2013 to 2016.

The excitement shown by Badgers coaches Mark Johnson, Dan Koch and Jackie Crum in their recruiting of Compher left an imprint on her. So, too, did the experience she had training and playing with some of the best veteran players in the women's hockey world last season with the Olympic team.

"I learned to sit back and watch what they do," Compher said. "Watch the little things — how they treat their bodies on and off the ice, after practice, what they're eating, what they're doing to help themselves. I just learned by watching the older girls and trying to take after them and follow in their footsteps. So hopefully I can apply some of these things that I learned this year into my daily routine so I can take them into next season."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.