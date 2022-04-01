Why this goalie thought the Wisconsin men's hockey team was the right transfer destination for him

Kyle McClellan paused before he posted to social media Friday about his decision to transfer to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.

The hesitation in pressing the button to send his news out to Instagram and Twitter wasn't about the move itself; he was sure of that. It was about the date.

"I was like, am I really posting this on April Fools'?" McClellan said.

It was no joke that McClellan, a goalie who played the last two seasons at Mercyhurst, was the first person through the transfer portal door for the Badgers in what could be an active offseason.

He said UW appealed to him from "quite a few" suitors because of what he said was a good chance to develop for a pro career.

"I've talked to a few people, and they provide you with everything that you need to make it to the next level," McClellan said. "That was one of the things I was really looking for, having an opportunity where I have access to everything that I need."

UW has added a goalie via transfer in each of the last three offseasons and four of the last six. Kyle Hayton arrived from St. Lawrence in 2017, Robbie Beydoun from Michigan Tech in 2020 and Jared Moe from Minnesota in 2021.

Moe has two more seasons of eligibility and Cameron Rowe has three for the Badgers, who also had third-stringer Ben Garrity on the roster for the last two seasons.

The goalie position appears headed for another shake-up with the addition of McClellan, who finished strong at Mercyhurst in 2021-22. He was the Atlantic Hockey goalie of the month in both February and March.

He had three shutouts in February, with 47 saves at Army, 34 stops against RIT and 32 saves at Canisius. He had a string of six consecutive games in which he allowed no more than one goal that ended with a 5-4 loss to American International in the Atlantic Hockey semifinals March 18.

"When they started building that confidence when I was in the net, I think that gave me confidence," said McClellan, a 23-year-old from the St. Louis suburb of Manchester, Missouri. "It just all came together and confidence was definitely the key for everything."

He faced a lot of shots at Mercyhurst, finishing first in Atlantic Hockey in saves (939) and saves per game (34.78) during the 2021-22 season. He had a .932 save percentage and a 2.46 goals-against average in 33 games over two seasons with the Lakers.

Coach Tony Granato said after the Badgers' season ended with a 10-24-3 record last month that the team would be active in the transfer portal. It wasn't clear, however, that UW was going to target a goalie.

Moe had respectable statistics (.917, 2.97) in a rough season defensively for UW. Rowe (.861, 4.30) slipped from a solid freshman campaign.

Previous goalie additions via transfer have had mixed results with the Badgers. Hayton wasn't able to find the form that made him an All-American at St. Lawrence with a leaky defense in front of him in 2017-18. Beydoun helped backstop the Big Ten championship in 2020-21 in partnership with Rowe.

Hayton's addition led goalie Matt Jurusik to leave UW and return to junior hockey before later transferring to Michigan Tech. Daniel Lebedeff signed a pro contract in his native Finland after Beydoun transferred in. It's unclear how McClellan's arrival will impact the goalie roster before the 2022-23 season starts.

The Badgers don't have any goalie recruits for future seasons, so the transfer portal seems to be key in their strategy at the position. Noah Grannan, a Germantown native who committed to UW in 2018, now is scheduled to attend Penn State.