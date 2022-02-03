Why the first period has set the Wisconsin men's hockey team back

There has been a difference, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has found this season, between playing well at the start of games and playing with a lead.

It has done the former. The latter has been more difficult to attain in the opening period.

The Badgers have scored in only seven of 28 first periods. They've led in only six and converted just two of those into victories.

The disconnect between a positive first few shifts of a game and using that to get ahead has been a recurring issue for UW this season.

"I think it's more of later on the first period," forward Sam Stange said. "Because it feels like we come out with plenty of energy and we've got plenty of fire, obviously — coming in with losses, you've got a little bit extra."

The Badgers get two more chances at a remedy this week at No. 9 Ohio State on Friday and Saturday. They led the Buckeyes after the first 20 minutes in both games of a series at the Kohl Center four weeks ago but emerged from those games with just one of a possible six Big Ten points.

Scoring has been a limiting factor for UW but especially in the first period. Opponents have outscored the Badgers 23-9 and the last two weeks have been troublesome.

Michigan jumped ahead in both games last week at the Kohl Center after Penn State did in one of two the week earlier. But it wasn't just that coach Tony Granato's team fell behind, it was that it wasn't able to reroute the play in its direction.

"When the other team got up and going a little bit, we got back on our heels and didn't end their momentum," Granato said.

Ending an opponent's burst and sustaining pressure from the Badgers' side are intertwined in the first-period indicators, Granato said.

UW got a power play 26 seconds into last Saturday's game but Michigan's penalty kill held on and the Wolverines scored a few minutes later.

"Chances like that you've got to capitalize on," Stange said.

UW wants to set a tone from the start of getting pucks deep in the offensive zone and setting up shop there to put pressure on opponents.

"When you get all four lines doing that, each line feeds off each other and it creates a lot of energy on the bench, on the ice and it's good for our team," forward Jack Gorniak said.

That was the case earlier in January even if it didn't always translate to goals. It has slipped away over the last two weeks.

UW has trailed after the first period 10 times this season and is 0-10 in those games. It took the lead in the second period last Saturday but otherwise has come back to tie at some point in the game only twice.

When goal-scoring is at a premium like it has been with the Badgers, falling behind is a major hurdle.

"I think it's something we need to work on," Gorniak said. "The big thing is coming in after the first period with a lead — that's something that would help. But then when you are down, you've just got to stick with the game plan and don't worry about scoring one or two goals right away. Just take each shift at a time and then it'll start working out."

The Badgers (8-17-3, sixth place in the Big Ten) go to second-place Ohio State (19-7-2) this week on a four-game losing streak and at nine games under .500, the lowest in six seasons under Granato.

They're also hurting physically — center Tarek Baker and defensemen Tyler Inamoto and Daniel Laatsch aren't expected to play because of injuries. UW likely will reach the end of its 10-player defenseman corps in Shay Donovan, who hasn't been in a regular-season game since last March.

"There's a few weeks left in the regular season that we want to salvage something out (of)," Granato said. "It doesn't mean we have to go 6-0 but it means we have to compete each game and be hard to play against and get back to having the identity that we had for the month of December and most of January."

There's frustration in the locker room because of the poor results, Stange said, but there's a willingness to step into roles to replace injured players. He spent time at center last weekend and Caden Brown is expected to get a look there in Baker's absence.

"Nobody's cashing out," Stange said. "If anything, we're even more hungry because we've shown what we can do at times in the season and it's frustrating to have as many stretches as we've had where we don't show it."

