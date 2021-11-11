Why the Badgers think a position change could be key to Ryder Donovan's success for the men's hockey team

It has been almost a year since Donovan scored against a goalie — in other words, not counting the empty-net goal he registered against Army on Oct. 14.

That represents some of the lows that he experienced last season, especially toward the end. The campaign started on a promising note, with Donovan scoring twice in the Badgers' second game of the season, a year ago Sunday at Notre Dame.

After that point, he posted only one assist in his last 20 games and spent seven of UW's last 13 contests as a healthy scratch.

Donovan said he had some "pretty real conversations" with Badgers coaches after the season and took them to heart. It reminded him of the offseason after his second year in high school at Duluth East, after which he went from a middle-of-the-pack forward to a driving force in the attack.

"I knew I should be one of the top guys and I want to be this and that," Donovan said. "And then I had to look myself in the mirror and realize, OK, even if you think that, you've got to go above and beyond to show that."

Badgers coach Tony Granato occasionally put Donovan at center over the previous two seasons and again recently, with plans to keep him there. He said he has liked what he's seen from Donovan's defensive-zone coverage in the role.