Why the Badgers think a position change could be key to Ryder Donovan's success for the men's hockey team

Ryder Donovan knew he needed a change.
Not the drastic kind of move that some thought the University of Wisconsin men's hockey player might go for after two seasons with the team. He said he never considered a transfer.
Donovan was interested in finding a bigger spot for himself in the Badgers' forward corps after being a fringe player last season.
"Last year was tough on me personally just because we had such a stacked roster and coming into it I saw myself in a different position than I found myself in," he said.
The results have been mixed through five weeks of the season, something that could be said for the team as a whole as well as for Donovan.
The offseason changes have Donovan trying to use his size and power in more controlled ways. Badgers coaches altered the Vegas Golden Knights draft pick's position, trying him at center instead of on the wing.
Donovan even replaced his No. 27 sweater with 22.
"Maybe that'll give me some new juice, some new mojo," he said with a laugh about the new number.
Donovan thinks the right formula is out there ahead of the Badgers' Big Ten series at No. 15 Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday.
"I'm just going to do what the coaches ask of me," he said. "Now I'm playing center, so I'm learning that again, and I like it a lot. ... I want to chip in more offensively, worry about my own end. But I expect more out of myself."
It has been almost a year since Donovan scored against a goalie — in other words, not counting the empty-net goal he registered against Army on Oct. 14.
That represents some of the lows that he experienced last season, especially toward the end. The campaign started on a promising note, with Donovan scoring twice in the Badgers' second game of the season, a year ago Sunday at Notre Dame.
After that point, he posted only one assist in his last 20 games and spent seven of UW's last 13 contests as a healthy scratch.
Donovan said he had some "pretty real conversations" with Badgers coaches after the season and took them to heart. It reminded him of the offseason after his second year in high school at Duluth East, after which he went from a middle-of-the-pack forward to a driving force in the attack.
"I knew I should be one of the top guys and I want to be this and that," Donovan said. "And then I had to look myself in the mirror and realize, OK, even if you think that, you've got to go above and beyond to show that."
Badgers coach Tony Granato occasionally put Donovan at center over the previous two seasons and again recently, with plans to keep him there. He said he has liked what he's seen from Donovan's defensive-zone coverage in the role.
UW has been searching for more depth at center after it lost its top two at the position from last season and played the last two weeks without Owen Lindmark. Eight of the 15 forwards have spent at least one game as a center.
Donovan's long reach should be a benefit in his own zone and in controlling the puck, but that hasn't always been the reality.
"He had a great summer of training and confidence in practice," Granato said. "Early in the year, it looked like he was ready for the start. And then the season started and he started a little bit slower than I thought he would. But I'm real happy with what he's done, especially the last two weekends.
"Now that he's getting more minutes and a more regular position, more regular linemates, we need to turn that into some production, too. He's capable of doing that."
Associate head coach Mark Strobel told Donovan that he can succeed through something he called controlled fury.
Donovan has an aggressive streak that has landed him in the penalty box for scrums after the whistle. He said he had too much energy last season and was plagued by acts of "dumb aggression."
At 6 foot 4 and 203 pounds, he should be one of the more assertive Badgers forwards, but Strobel said he has to keep it in the right channels.
"I think you have to play this game, especially in the Big Ten, with a high level of intensity, but it has to be in control," Strobel said. "So not reckless abandon where you're going to go out and take penalties and bang guys for no reason. It's purposeful hockey: winning 1-on-1 battles, getting inside position."
Donovan, a fourth-round NHL draft pick in 2019, wants to be a player who opponents don't want to go back on the ice against because he has worn them down in the past.
"I want to use my skating and my size," he said. "I want to do more, obviously, on the offensive side. I can use my skill more; I want to get into that. I just want to be a hard player to play against. And I know at the next level it doesn't get easier to score and be offensive, so I have to tailor my game more by using what I can as my strengths: size, speed and my stick."