Why 'Sorry for Party Rocking' gets a shout-out on Badgers women's hockey NCAA championship rings

As designed, there's a lot to catch the eye on the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's 2021 NCAA championship ring.

There are 23 red stones in a circle around a Motion W logo. One side has the Frozen Four logo, the other the Madison landscape as seen from John Nolen Drive — a favorite of one of the team's leaders.

The bottom has six more red stones, one for each of the national championships the team has won.

But it's what's engraved on the inside that might invite the most questions:

"SORRY FOR PARTY ROCKING"

That 2011 song by LMFAO has an unforgettable connection to the 2020-21 season for the Badgers players who went through it. They blasted it in the locker room after every victory.

"It was pretty special for us, so it had to make an appearance on the ring," said Grace Bowlby, who co-captained last season's team and was part of the group of players that helped design the jewelry.