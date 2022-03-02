Why some Wisconsin men's hockey fans say the program is 'not in a good place'

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey season was sliding to a conclusion when David Tuttle was asked for his state of the program assessment from the perspective of a longtime fan.

It was 2016, and Tuttle, a Madison resident who has bought season tickets since the mid-2000s, said enthusiasm for the program had reached a lull.

He recognized the pecking order at UW, where football and men's basketball are dominant, certainly in comparison with the fading memories of the 1970s and 1980s hockey heyday. But he said there was a way to keep hockey fans engaged and attract new ones.

"We just want a winning team," Tuttle said six years ago.

The Badgers this week are limping toward the end of a fourth losing season in the last five. They're 9-22-3 heading into a Big Ten quarterfinal playoff series against No. 7 Notre Dame that starts Friday in South Bend, Indiana.

They were outscored 13-0 in a pair of losses against archrival Minnesota last weekend. The bottoming out has come one year after UW won the Big Ten championship with Cole Caufield as player of the year and Hobey Baker Award winner and Tony Granato as league coach of the year for a second time.

Some Badgers fans said this week they're frustrated by how the team has trended. Some are looking for changes.

Tuttle isn't sure that there's a change to make.

"My general disposition is to give people the benefit of the doubt," he said this week. "Part of me feels like the things happening with Badger hockey are maybe almost outside of the control of the coaching staff and the school. I get that sense sometimes that maybe the hockey landscape just shifted and UW just isn't maybe as well suited as it used to be."

Last season's trip to the NCAA tournament, where the Badgers lost to Bemidji State in the first round as a No. 1 seed, was only UW's third in 11 seasons since its previous Frozen Four appearance in 2010. There are 19 programs that have made more NCAA tournament appearances since then, including six of 12 UW opponents this season — Notre Dame, St. Cloud State, Minnesota, Providence, Michigan and Yale.

John Uhler of Verona has bought hockey season tickets since 2007 and said the 2013 change to the Big Ten from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association had consequences. He didn't like losing old rivalries but appreciated more TV coverage.

The latter, however, also gave more reason to stay home when the weather was uncooperative, Uhler said.

UW's season ticket base has climbed out of the depths it reached in 2015-16, the year after the worst season in program history. According to UW, 13,714 season tickets were distributed for 2021-22, nine shy of the total for 2019-20 and a 24% increase over Granato's first season in 2016-17. The general public packages are split between the two games of home series.

The Badgers will rank second behind North Dakota in average announced attendance — the number of tickets purchased or distributed — at 9,736. The number of people actually showing up for games, however, has sagged.

"I think the men's program is in need of a total rebuild," Uhler said.

That's not an off-the-cuff opinion at the end of a rough season, he said.

"This has been the case for a while now," Uhler said. "One year or one Hobey Baker Award winner isn't going to change anything."

UW athletic director Chris McIntosh and senior associate athletic director Jason King, who oversees the hockey programs, both said last month evaluations of the coaching staff will take place after the season.

Granato, who's in his sixth season as Badgers coach and has four more years remaining on a contract that annually pays him $600,000, said he should have better anticipated the loss of impact players after last season. Those personnel changes set in motion the Badgers' dive from first place in the Big Ten.

Uhler said the coaches haven't been successful enough.

"Yes, they have their bright spots, but the initial idea that recruits would stay longer because pro-level hockey coaches were here doesn't seem to have worked," he said. "I can't say that we're any worse off than other teams, but other teams seem to have a lot more good seniors than we do at the end of every year."

UW-Madison alum Todd Rizzardi lives just outside of St. Paul, Minnesota, and subscribes to the Big Ten Network's streaming service to watch Badgers games that aren't on TV. He attended last Saturday's game against the Gophers in Minneapolis.

"It was one of the ugliest things I have ever seen," he said. "I'm not even sure the Gophers played all that well and they won 8-0."

The UW program is "not in a good place right now and hasn't been for a number of years," Rizzardi said in an email. "My opinion would be different if the Badgers had a solid year in 2021-22, but they haven't. I was afraid that last year might be a 'pop-up' year and nothing more, and that has proven to be true."

Development for players who stay with the Badgers for four years has been a sore spot to Rizzardi. He said the team's play over the last month has been "uninspired, lethargic, sloppy and disorganized."

"It's frustrating for myself and all fans of the Badgers men's hockey team because I don't see any reason why the team should be this subpar," Rizzardi said. "With the tradition and resources that the Wisconsin men's hockey team has, there is no excuse for the team being this poor for this long."

Jeff Anderson said he's disappointed with the season but not in the program.

He has bought hockey season tickets since 1976 and misses the days of a hockey-specific booster club to organize fans.

"In my opinion, we have the best team of coaches in the country," he said. "The combination of COVID absences, injuries and unexpected departures really hurt us this year. I am very optimistic that we will be back next season."

Some Badgers fans aren't as optimistic and aren't sure the coaches will be back next season.

Rizzardi said he was excited about the Granato era when it started in 2016 and thought it was "destiny for success."

"However, there are too many flaws with this team and there have been too many losses over the last six years to justify keeping Granato and his staff around," Rizzardi said.

Tuttle said the Badgers missed a big opportunity for fan engagement with a winning team because there was no attendance allowed at games in 2020-21 due to the pandemic. Granato and his staff might deserve another year to sort out things because of the tumult brought on by COVID-19, he said.