Why Kennedy Blair and Wisconsin are out for revenge against Minnesota this week
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Why Kennedy Blair and Wisconsin are out for revenge against Minnesota this week

Blair dive

Badgers goaltender Kennedy Blair dives for a save in the first period of a Dec. 3 game against Minnesota at LaBahn Arena.

 STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

Kennedy Blair says every goalie is going to have a bad series in a six-month season.

She had hers the last time the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team played Minnesota, and it's giving her a spark for the next Border Battle between the top-five foes.

Blair and the top-ranked Badgers have payback on their minds when they face the only team that has defeated them this season in Minneapolis on Friday and Saturday.

"I just want to have a little revenge over it," Blair said. "I know I came in and made a few mistakes here and there. I'm definitely looking forward just to have the revenge on them and hopefully get to win."

It's not just that the fifth-ranked Golden Gophers won five of six Western Collegiate Hockey Association points against the Badgers at LaBahn Arena in early December. The particulars of how it went down made it more abrasive to UW.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey goaltender Kennedy Blair talks about what the team learned from its first series against Minnesota this season in December.

The Badgers rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie the first game five minutes into the third period. Things unraveled quickly.

Minnesota won the center-ice faceoff after Maddi Wheeler's tying goal and dumped the puck behind UW's goal. Blair went back and stopped the puck on the backhand of her stick.

Defender Nicole LaMantia was approaching behind her, but Blair's no-look pass didn't connect with her teammate. It went directly to Minnesota's Catie Skaja, who shot the puck through Blair's desperate dive back in front of the net to restore the Gophers' lead.

Just nine seconds passed. "If it goes 50 seconds, if it goes a minute, if we get a couple shifts in, I like our chances," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said this week. "But it didn't work out that way."

The 3-2 result is still UW's only defeat this season, and Minnesota followed it by winning a shootout after a 2-2 tie the next day. It was only the second time in the last five seasons that the Badgers hadn't led at any point in a two-game series.

The outcome still burns Blair, but you don't spend six years in college hockey without understanding how to process the negatives.

"I've learned from some of those mistakes," she said. "I mean, goalie is hard and you learn as you go. Sometimes you look back and you're like, why did I do this? Why did I do that? But it's a learning opportunity for me, too."

Blair started in her home state at North Dakota in 2016-17, a redshirt season that she spent with fellow future Badgers goalie Kristen Campbell before the program was eliminated by the school. She transferred to UW in 2020 after three seasons at Mercyhurst.

"She's just seen a lot and she's experienced a lot," Badgers fifth-year senior Maddie Posick said. "So she doesn't have to say much because we just feed off of her. She's just a really good person to have on our team."

Blair is having her best season statistically. Her .942 save percentage ranks seventh nationally and first among WCHA goalies. Her 1.20 goals-against average is first in the league and second nationally only to Northeastern's Aerin Frankel, the defending Patty Kazmaier Award winner.

Her composure in one of the most demanding positions in the game has been a sign of maturity, Johnson said.

"As a goaltender, if you have that capability to be patient, the chances of stopping the puck increase quite a bit," he said. "You're not nervous."

Blair and the Badgers defense face a test this week against Minnesota, whose offense ranks third in the country behind Ohio State and UW. The skill on defense with the Badgers and Gophers can lead to lower-scoring games between the teams, but a big performance from a dynamic Minnesota forward like Taylor Heise can make a difference.

There's always motivation on both sides for the Border Battle, but maybe a little extra this time. The Gophers had a 53-game winning streak against Minnesota State end with an overtime loss in Minneapolis last Saturday. UW has the sour taste from December's series.

"It definitely resonates with us a lot," LaMantia said. "I think we're definitely looking forward to getting back at them. I know they're coming off a loss (last) weekend and they're going to come out really strong and ready to compete and I think we are too."

Blair has the memory of the first series against the Gophers with her but also the desire just to get on the ice for a game. She hasn't played since Jan. 2 because she didn't appear in the team's Jan. 10 exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire then last week's contests against St. Thomas were postponed.

"You're a senior and this is your last year playing hockey, possibly," Blair said. "You want to get every game and every opportunity possible. So I was a little upset about it. But I'm super excited to get to Minneapolis this weekend and play."

kennedy blair mug 1-19

Blair
