Why Kennedy Blair and Wisconsin are out for revenge against Minnesota this week

Just nine seconds passed. "If it goes 50 seconds, if it goes a minute, if we get a couple shifts in, I like our chances," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said this week. "But it didn't work out that way."

The 3-2 result is still UW's only defeat this season, and Minnesota followed it by winning a shootout after a 2-2 tie the next day. It was only the second time in the last five seasons that the Badgers hadn't led at any point in a two-game series.

The outcome still burns Blair, but you don't spend six years in college hockey without understanding how to process the negatives.

"I've learned from some of those mistakes," she said. "I mean, goalie is hard and you learn as you go. Sometimes you look back and you're like, why did I do this? Why did I do that? But it's a learning opportunity for me, too."

Blair started in her home state at North Dakota in 2016-17, a redshirt season that she spent with fellow future Badgers goalie Kristen Campbell before the program was eliminated by the school. She transferred to UW in 2020 after three seasons at Mercyhurst.