Why his Capitols coach thinks Ben Dexheimer will make an impact with Wisconsin next season

Ben Dexheimer wasn't mature enough physically or mentally four years ago at age 15 to make the decision that he did.
That's how he says his nearly four-year stretch as a Miami recruit ended in November, opening the path for him to commit to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team just before Christmas.
On Friday, the Madison Capitols defenseman became the fifth player to sign a National Letter of Intent to join the Badgers next season.
Dexheimer, now 19, said he and Miami coaches grew apart since he committed in 2017 and it wasn't going to work out for either side.
"I needed to take a new step in another direction," he said.
He found it in a place where he had already started liking things. Playing for the Capitols gave him an appreciation of things in Madison, he said, and he was ready to extend his stay by playing for the Badgers.
Before the NCAA changed recruiting rules in 2019 to prevent coaches from offering scholarships until a player's junior year in high school, UW also was getting non-binding commitments from players as young as 14 and 15. Some of the results were similar to Dexheimer's situation with Miami, where the connection and interest didn't stay strong.
He's a defenseman with an offensive lean, as evidence by him ranking seventh among United States Hockey League defensemen with 21 points entering Friday's games.
Capitols coach Tommy Upton said Dexheimer should be able to give the Badgers' defensive corps more ability to get up in the play, something that has been lacking this season. Only freshman Corson Ceulemans has scored a goal among UW defensemen this season.
"Obviously, Ceulemans is very talented and an offensive defenseman like that," Upton said. "But they don't have seven guys like him. So I think that's going to allow Ben to hopefully have a have an immediate impact there from an offensive standpoint."
Dexheimer joined defensemen Boston Buckberger and Tyson Jugnauth and forwards Charlie Stramel and Jack Horbach, his Capitols teammate, in the signing class.
He joined the Capitols this season after a year with Austin of the North American Hockey League. He previously played high school hockey in his native Minnesota for the Blake School.
Growing up as a smaller defenseman made Dexheimer develop an ability to get through the neutral zone unscathed with precise skating, Upton said.
"And now that he's physically matured over the past couple of years and gotten bigger and gotten stronger, he still has those intangibles like he did when he was 5-foot-5," he said. "Now he's able to be more of a complete player."
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2020-21 team: Johnstown (NAHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2020-21 team: St. Cloud (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2020-21 team: Minnesota Magicians (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2020-21 team: Spruce Grove (AJHL)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2020-21 team: Amarillo (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2020-21 team: Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.), Bismarck (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2020-21 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2020-21 teams: University School (Wis. HS), Team Wisconsin
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2020-21 teams: Chicago (USHL), Rosemount (Minn. HS)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2020-21 team: Calgary (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2020-21 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2020-21 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL), Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2020-21 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Northern Alberta X-Treme (CSSHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
SAWYER SCHOLL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Medford
2020-21 team: Green Bay (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2020 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @sawyer_scholl
BOSTON BUCKBERGER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
2020-21 team: Saskatoon Blazers (Sask. Midget AAA Hockey League)
Date committed: Jan. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @BBucky22
OWEN MEHLENBACHER
Position: Forward
Hometown: Fort Erie, Ontario
2020-21 team: Muskegon (USHL)
Date committed: Feb. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @mehlenbacher_37
CHARLIE STRAMEL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2020-21 teams: U.S. Under-17 Team, U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: May 9, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @charliestramel
BRADY CLEVELAND
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Wausau
2020-21 teams: Team Wisconsin, Wausau West HS
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @_bradycleveland
TANNER WALOS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Hartland
2020-21 team: Milwaukee Junior Admirals
Date committed: Aug. 2, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @tannerwalos
ZACHARY SCHULZ
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South Lyon, Michigan
2020-21 team: Honeybaked
Date committed: Aug. 10, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
WILLIAM WHITELAW
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2020-21 team: Shattuck-St. Mary's prep
Date committed: Aug. 25, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @williamnbrick
QUINN FINLEY
Position: Forward
Hometown: Suamico
2021-22 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Oct. 27, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @quinnfinley2
BEN DEXHEIMER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Edina, Minnesota
2021-22 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Dec. 23, 2021 (19)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @bendexheimer