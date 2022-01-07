 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why his Capitols coach thinks Ben Dexheimer will make an impact with Wisconsin next season
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Why his Capitols coach thinks Ben Dexheimer will make an impact with Wisconsin next season

Ben Dexheimer

Madison Capitols defenseman Ben Dexheimer signed Friday to join the Badgers next season.

 DAN HICKLING, USHL

Ben Dexheimer wasn't mature enough physically or mentally four years ago at age 15 to make the decision that he did.

That's how he says his nearly four-year stretch as a Miami recruit ended in November, opening the path for him to commit to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team just before Christmas.

On Friday, the Madison Capitols defenseman became the fifth player to sign a National Letter of Intent to join the Badgers next season.

Dexheimer, now 19, said he and Miami coaches grew apart since he committed in 2017 and it wasn't going to work out for either side.

"I needed to take a new step in another direction," he said.

He found it in a place where he had already started liking things. Playing for the Capitols gave him an appreciation of things in Madison, he said, and he was ready to extend his stay by playing for the Badgers.

Before the NCAA changed recruiting rules in 2019 to prevent coaches from offering scholarships until a player's junior year in high school, UW also was getting non-binding commitments from players as young as 14 and 15. Some of the results were similar to Dexheimer's situation with Miami, where the connection and interest didn't stay strong.

He's a defenseman with an offensive lean, as evidence by him ranking seventh among United States Hockey League defensemen with 21 points entering Friday's games.

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

Capitols coach Tommy Upton said Dexheimer should be able to give the Badgers' defensive corps more ability to get up in the play, something that has been lacking this season. Only freshman Corson Ceulemans has scored a goal among UW defensemen this season.

"Obviously, Ceulemans is very talented and an offensive defenseman like that," Upton said. "But they don't have seven guys like him. So I think that's going to allow Ben to hopefully have a have an immediate impact there from an offensive standpoint."

Dexheimer joined defensemen Boston Buckberger and Tyson Jugnauth and forwards Charlie Stramel and Jack Horbach, his Capitols teammate, in the signing class.

He joined the Capitols this season after a year with Austin of the North American Hockey League. He previously played high school hockey in his native Minnesota for the Blake School.

Growing up as a smaller defenseman made Dexheimer develop an ability to get through the neutral zone unscathed with precise skating, Upton said.

"And now that he's physically matured over the past couple of years and gotten bigger and gotten stronger, he still has those intangibles like he did when he was 5-foot-5," he said. "Now he's able to be more of a complete player."

