Why goalie Cameron Rowe wasn't on the Badgers men's hockey bench in the 3rd period Saturday

Cameron Rowe was in goal in the first period of Saturday's University of Wisconsin men's hockey game. He was pulled from the game in the second.

By the third, he was nowhere to be seen.

Rowe didn't take his removal from a 4-1 loss to Minnesota well, slamming his stick over the boards in front of the Kohl Center bench after coach Tony Granato replaced him with Jared Moe after a momentum-changing goal early in the second period.

That act was too much for Granato and the coaching staff, who told him to stay in the locker room for the final period for violating a "core value" of the team.

"He's a phenomenal kid," Granato said afterward. "He's been a phenomenal goaltender for us. He will be moving forward as well. But when things need to be addressed, they need to be addressed. And that was how we decided to handle it."

The frustration from Rowe was understandable on two fronts.

For one, the start to his sophomore season has not gone well as a whole. He has been removed from three of his five starts before the start of the third period, one more time than he was pulled in his 12 starts last season, when he was a second-team All-Big Ten pick.