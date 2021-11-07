Why goalie Cameron Rowe wasn't on the Badgers men's hockey bench in the 3rd period Saturday

Cameron Rowe was in goal in the first period of Saturday's University of Wisconsin men's hockey game. He was pulled from the game in the second.
By the third, he was nowhere to be seen.
Rowe didn't take his removal from a 4-1 loss to Minnesota well, slamming his stick over the boards in front of the Kohl Center bench after coach Tony Granato replaced him with Jared Moe after a momentum-changing goal early in the second period.
That act was too much for Granato and the coaching staff, who told him to stay in the locker room for the final period for violating a "core value" of the team.
"He's a phenomenal kid," Granato said afterward. "He's been a phenomenal goaltender for us. He will be moving forward as well. But when things need to be addressed, they need to be addressed. And that was how we decided to handle it."
The frustration from Rowe was understandable on two fronts.
For one, the start to his sophomore season has not gone well as a whole. He has been removed from three of his five starts before the start of the third period, one more time than he was pulled in his 12 starts last season, when he was a second-team All-Big Ten pick.
Rowe's stat line is showing the effects, even with an impressive victory at Michigan last week included: His save percentage is .855 and his goals-against average is 4.30.
The second item that could have been pushing Rowe's buttons on Saturday was that the goalie change was made, as Granato later conceded, more as a wake-up call to the rest of the team than as a result of poor play by the goaltender.
Every goal that ends up in the net is a mark against a goalie but not all are a reflection on their play. The fourth goal Rowe allowed, the one that ended his participation Saturday, was a back-door pass that Minnesota's Sammy Walker finished off after beating Badgers defenseman Daniel Laatsch to the net.
It gave the Gophers a 4-1 lead just 16 seconds after Roman Ahcan cut the Badgers' deficit to two with a power-play goal. Granato identified that as the critical swing of the game.
Rowe declined an interview request after the game.
Granato was asked whether he thought Rowe understood that he made the change more because of how the rest of the Badgers were playing around him.
"Every decision we make is in the best interest of the team," Granato said. "And at that point of the game, for us to have a chance to win the game our team needed something to happen. We needed to make a decision like that.
"We settled down defensively. We didn't give up anything after that. So the decision to put Jared in the game at that point was something that as a coach you make at that time. And looking back on it, that was the right decision."
UW (4-6, 1-2-1-0 Big Ten) finished a six-game stretch against top-five teams with a 2-4 record, splitting with Michigan and Minnesota after being swept by St. Cloud State.
Pinning that on goaltending wouldn't be just; UW scored only three goals in the four games it lost in that span.
The Badgers have made a mid-game goalie change four times through the first 10 outings of the season. Granato gave his starting goalie the hook six times in 31 games last season, with Rowe on the end of that twice and Robbie Beydoun four times.
The rise in frequency is a trend that doesn't portend a good outcome for UW.
"He's a great goaltender. He is," Granato said of Rowe. "But when things don't go well, you've got to stay mentally tough. You've got to stay resilient. You've got to respect your team and the rules that we have and the values that we have and stick with that.
"He's a great character kid. He is. He's a great teammate. And tonight he went a little bit overboard with that frustration and it needed to be addressed."