Why former Wisconsin players stand to be big factors in US-Canada Olympic showdown

It's not really his style, but coach Mark Johnson could let himself sit back late Wednesday night, watch TV and appreciate the talent that has come through the University of Wisconsin women's hockey program.

When the U.S. plays Canada for the Olympic gold medal in Beijing, both teams' leading scorers will be former Badgers players. The expected starting goalies are former UW teammates.

The 2022 Olympics already was a record-setting gathering for the Badgers women's hockey team, with 10 former or future UW players and their equipment manager in the tournament.

Having them all involved in the championship game wasn't unexpected — the U.S. and Canada have met in six of seven showdowns for women's Olympic gold. Having Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight, Ann-Renée Desbiens and Alex Cavallini be tournament stars wasn't a given but has become reality through their performances.

The pride, Johnson said, is in seeing the work they did behind the scenes to get to the biggest stage for women's hockey.

"You look at each one of them, their paths have been different — some adversity, some challenges," he said. "But now they're to the end. The light's at the end of the tunnel. This is the game that they've both been hoping for and now they're going to get a chance to compete."

A midday Thursday faceoff in Beijing is a 10:10 p.m. Wednesday start in Madison.

Nurse leads the tournament with 16 points in six games thanks to a pair of four-assist contests and a hat trick against Finland. Knight has nine points to pace the Americans in her fourth Olympics.

The only one of Canada's outings in Beijing that has been close was a 4-2 victory against the U.S. to close preliminary group play. Desbiens was in goal for Canada, but the U.S. went with 2018 gold medal-winning goalie Maddie Rooney of Minnesota Duluth.

Cavallini played in the quarterfinals and semifinals to get the U.S. a chance at a second straight gold and some payback against Canada, which also beat the Americans for the World Championship last August.

Desbiens and Cavallini were Badgers teammates in 2013-14, when Canadian Olympians Nurse and Blayre Turnbull also wore the UW sweater. Cavallini — then known by her maiden name of Rigsby — was a senior with a save percentage of .945; Desbiens was a freshman at .957.

They shared a 1-0 victory at Minnesota Duluth that season. Desbiens replaced an injured Cavallini in the second period. They now could be the first former college teammates to be in opposite creases for any women's or men's hockey Olympic gold-medal game.

Cavallini is in the best technical shape of her career, she said in an interview before the tournament. She has been watching more hockey in the last few years and watching with a more critical eye.

"I used to be so dialed in on the goalies: What are they doing? How are they moving?" Cavallini said. "And now I'm able to elevate my game in regard to watching zone entries and watching how people are standing up in front of the net. And really just trying to pick up on that, different patterns."

She wasn't tested often in a 4-1 quarterfinal victory against the Czech Republic last Friday but needed to be quick to react a few times in a 4-1 semifinal triumph against Finland on Monday.

Desbiens had a starring role when Canada beat the U.S. in the preliminary round. Her 51 saves was a Canadian Olympic record.

"Selfishly, it's fun," she told the Canadian Press about the workload. "But I'd rather not."

Don't expect either Cavallini or Desbiens to be overcome by the moment in the Olympic championship game. They were both at the 2018 Games, when the U.S. won a shootout for its first gold since 1998, but neither played in the final.

They're both unflappable, said Mark Greenhalgh, the Badgers' longtime volunteer goalie coach.

"When they got in tight situations or clutch performances were needed, they didn't get rattled," he said. "There'd be buildings blowing up around (Cavallini) and she would not get rattled. Ann-Renée Desbiens was just so darn bright that she just didn't get too upset over certain things."

Eight of the 10 former or future Badgers players selected for the U.S. and Canada teams could play a role in the Olympic final. Forward Brianna Decker of Dousman suffered a broken leg in the Americans' first game of the tournament and Canada's Kristen Campbell has been the third-string goalie.

That leaves Cavallini, Knight, Abby Roque and recruit Caroline Harvey on the U.S. side and Desbiens, Nurse, Turnbull and Emily Clark for Canada. UW equipment manager Sis Paulsen also is in the same role with Team USA.

And one Badgers coach back in Madison with ties to them all.

"I watch it like any other fan," Johnson said. "Obviously we've got a vested interest with so many different Badgers players playing on both squads. You want them to play well. I think fans will enjoy it because you've got two of the best teams in the world playing against each other and the stakes are obviously very high."

