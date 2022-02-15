Why former Wisconsin players stand to be big factors in US-Canada Olympic showdown

It's not really his style, but coach Mark Johnson could let himself sit back late Wednesday night, watch TV and appreciate the talent that has come through the University of Wisconsin women's hockey program.
When the U.S. plays Canada for the Olympic gold medal in Beijing, both teams' leading scorers will be former Badgers players. The expected starting goalies are former UW teammates.
The 2022 Olympics already was a record-setting gathering for the Badgers women's hockey team, with 10 former or future UW players and their equipment manager in the tournament.
Having them all involved in the championship game wasn't unexpected — the U.S. and Canada have met in six of seven showdowns for women's Olympic gold. Having Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight, Ann-Renée Desbiens and Alex Cavallini be tournament stars wasn't a given but has become reality through their performances.
The pride, Johnson said, is in seeing the work they did behind the scenes to get to the biggest stage for women's hockey.
"You look at each one of them, their paths have been different — some adversity, some challenges," he said. "But now they're to the end. The light's at the end of the tunnel. This is the game that they've both been hoping for and now they're going to get a chance to compete."
A midday Thursday faceoff in Beijing is a 10:10 p.m. Wednesday start in Madison.
Nurse leads the tournament with 16 points in six games thanks to a pair of four-assist contests and a hat trick against Finland. Knight has nine points to pace the Americans in her fourth Olympics.
The only one of Canada's outings in Beijing that has been close was a 4-2 victory against the U.S. to close preliminary group play. Desbiens was in goal for Canada, but the U.S. went with 2018 gold medal-winning goalie Maddie Rooney of Minnesota Duluth.
Cavallini played in the quarterfinals and semifinals to get the U.S. a chance at a second straight gold and some payback against Canada, which also beat the Americans for the World Championship last August.
Desbiens and Cavallini were Badgers teammates in 2013-14, when Canadian Olympians Nurse and Blayre Turnbull also wore the UW sweater. Cavallini — then known by her maiden name of Rigsby — was a senior with a save percentage of .945; Desbiens was a freshman at .957.
They shared a 1-0 victory at Minnesota Duluth that season. Desbiens replaced an injured Cavallini in the second period. They now could be the first former college teammates to be in opposite creases for any women's or men's hockey Olympic gold-medal game.
Cavallini is in the best technical shape of her career, she said in an interview before the tournament. She has been watching more hockey in the last few years and watching with a more critical eye.
"I used to be so dialed in on the goalies: What are they doing? How are they moving?" Cavallini said. "And now I'm able to elevate my game in regard to watching zone entries and watching how people are standing up in front of the net. And really just trying to pick up on that, different patterns."
She wasn't tested often in a 4-1 quarterfinal victory against the Czech Republic last Friday but needed to be quick to react a few times in a 4-1 semifinal triumph against Finland on Monday.
Desbiens had a starring role when Canada beat the U.S. in the preliminary round. Her 51 saves was a Canadian Olympic record.
"Selfishly, it's fun," she told the Canadian Press about the workload. "But I'd rather not."
Don't expect either Cavallini or Desbiens to be overcome by the moment in the Olympic championship game. They were both at the 2018 Games, when the U.S. won a shootout for its first gold since 1998, but neither played in the final.
They're both unflappable, said Mark Greenhalgh, the Badgers' longtime volunteer goalie coach.
"When they got in tight situations or clutch performances were needed, they didn't get rattled," he said. "There'd be buildings blowing up around (Cavallini) and she would not get rattled. Ann-Renée Desbiens was just so darn bright that she just didn't get too upset over certain things."
Eight of the 10 former or future Badgers players selected for the U.S. and Canada teams could play a role in the Olympic final. Forward Brianna Decker of Dousman suffered a broken leg in the Americans' first game of the tournament and Canada's Kristen Campbell has been the third-string goalie.
That leaves Cavallini, Knight, Abby Roque and recruit Caroline Harvey on the U.S. side and Desbiens, Nurse, Turnbull and Emily Clark for Canada. UW equipment manager Sis Paulsen also is in the same role with Team USA.
And one Badgers coach back in Madison with ties to them all.
"I watch it like any other fan," Johnson said. "Obviously we've got a vested interest with so many different Badgers players playing on both squads. You want them to play well. I think fans will enjoy it because you've got two of the best teams in the world playing against each other and the stakes are obviously very high."
Meet the 2022 Olympic athletes with ties to Wisconsin
Kevin Bolger, cross country skiing
Wisconsin connection: The 28-year-old was born in Minocqua.
Kristen Campbell, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 24-year-old Canadian goalie played for the Badgers from 2017 to 2020.
Alex Cavallini, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 30-year-old U.S. goalie is a Delafield native and played for the Badgers from 2010 to 2014. This is her second Olympics; she won a gold medal in 2018.
Emily Clark, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 26-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2014 to 2017 and 2018 to 2019. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.
Brianna Decker, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 30-year-old U.S. forward is a Dousman native and played for the Badgers from 2009 to 2013. This is her third Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2014 and a gold in 2018.
Ann-Renée Desbiens, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 27-year-old Canadian goalie played for the Badgers from 2013 to 2017. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.
Becca Hamilton, women's curling
Wisconsin connection: The 31-year-old was born in Madison and lives in McFarland. This is her second Olympics. She competed with brother Matt in mixed doubles curling and on the U.S. women's team in 2018.
Matt Hamilton, men's curling
Wisconsin connection: The 32-year-old was born in Madison and lives in McFarland. This is his second Olympics; he won a gold medal with the U.S. men's team in 2018 and also competed with sister Becca in mixed doubles curling.
Caroline Harvey, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 19-year-old U.S. defender signed to join the Badgers this season but delayed the start of her college career until next fall to be part of the Olympic team.
Anna Hoffmann, ski jumping
Wisconsin connection: The 21-year-old is a Madison native.
Deedra Irwin, biathlon
Wisconsin connection: The 29-year-old was born in Pulaski.
Amanda Kessel, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 30-year-old U.S. forward is a Madison native. This is her third Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2014 and a gold in 2018.
Hilary Knight, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 32-year-old U.S. forward played for the Badgers from 2007 to 2009 and 2010 to 2012. This is her fourth Olympics; she won silver medals in 2010 and 2014 and a gold in 2018.
Ben Loomis, Nordic combined
Wisconsin connection: The 23-year-old is an Eau Claire native who moved to Utah when he was 15.
Sarah Nurse, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 27-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2013 to 2017. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.
Joanne Reid, biathlon
Wisconsin connection: The 29-year-old was born in Madison; her mother is 1980 speedskating Olympian Beth Heiden Reid. This is her second Olympics; she was part of the U.S. team that placed 13th in the women's relay in 2018.
Abby Roque, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 24-year-old U.S. forward played for the Badgers from 2016 to 2020.
Nina Roth, women's curling
Wisconsin connection: The 33-year-old was born in Madison and lives in McFarland. This is her second Olympics; she was on the U.S. team in 2018.
Courtney Rummel, snowboarding
Wisconsin connection: The 18-year-old who competes in Snowboard Big Air and Snowboard Slopestyle is from West Bend.
Paul Schommer, biathlon
Wisconsin connection: The 29-year-old is an Appleton native who graduated from Kimberly High School in 2010.
John Shuster, men's curling
Wisconsin connection: The 39-year-old was born in Chisholm, Minnesota, but lives in Superior. This is his fifth Olympics; he won a bronze medal in 2006, finished 10th in 2010 and ninth in 2014, then won the gold in 2018.
Jordan Stolz, long track speedskating
Wisconsin connection: The 17-year-old who competes in the 500 meters and 1,000 meters was born in West Bend and lives in Kewaskum.
Ben Street, men's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 34-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2005 to 2010.
Blayre Turnbull, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 28-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2011 to 2015. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.