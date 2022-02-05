Why Daryl Watts says 'tides are changing' after a Wisconsin women's hockey rebound victory

One night, the puck won't go into the net despite your best effort, over and over again.

One night, one of your shots bounces a few feet in front of the goalie and caroms past.

University of Wisconsin forward Daryl Watts had the latter on Saturday after experiencing the former the night before. The second of her three goals in a 5-1 victory against No. 5 Minnesota Duluth took a funky hop, the kind that hasn't gone UW's way lately.

Watts wasn't complaining.

"I started laughing once it went in because it's just like, OK, the puck is bouncing in our favor tonight," Watts said. "And it feels like the past couple weekends we've been getting so many shots and nothing's been going our way. So for that to go in, it felt like the tides are changing and we're going to ride this to the end of the season. We have puck luck now."

The fourth-ranked Badgers matched their scoring high for nine games in 2022, with Makenna Webster and Caitlin Schneider also recording goals as UW gained a series split against the Bulldogs at LaBahn Arena.

Watts was minus-3 with six shots on goal in Friday's 3-0 loss but her power-play goal in the first period elicited a big sigh of relief that the team's scoring touch hadn't disappeared entirely.

Instead of chasing the Bulldogs (18-9-0, 14-7-1-1 WCHA), the Badgers (21-4-4, 14-4-4-1) were on the front foot.

"Getting a first goal is huge, especially at home with the best fans in the country," Watts said. "To be able to score first and then get the crowd into it, I think that's huge in not only helping us feed off of them, but quieting down our opponent and making the hill harder for them to climb."

Watts keeps chasing records, and Saturday's three goals gave her 284 career points, one away from the top three in NCAA women's hockey history.

Her fifth hat trick in five college seasons — two at Boston College, three at UW — put her at 129 goals, four out of a top-five spot.

It was no coincidence that when the Badgers needed a goal to shake free of a scoring slump, Watts provided it. She hit the net from the right side on a first-period power play on UW's 53rd shot of the series. Minnesota Duluth's Jojo Chobak stopped the first 52.

"Her time here has been well spent as far as putting her name on the score sheet and creating opportunities that help us win a lot of games," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said of Watts.

The second goal was the fortunate bounce from a puck thrown at the net from the left-wing boards for a 3-0 lead 1:02 into the second period. That came 26 seconds after Webster opened the middle frame with a bang.

Watts completed her second hat trick of the season — the other was Nov. 7 against Bemidji State, another game after a shutout — by adding a short-handed strike to power-play and even-strength goals.

It started in the defensive zone when she recognized that Bulldogs defender Nina Jobst-Smith was fumbling the puck and went in for a steal attempt.

Watts, who tied Casey O'Brien for the team scoring lead at 21 goals, succeeded in poking the puck away and surged forward on a breakaway.

"I was like a bulldog," Watts said, not in the Minnesota Duluth sense but in the aggressive meaning. "I was like, OK, I can get on this and go. I was so tired out there but I just used my last burst of energy just to get the puck and explode. Thank God I scored."

Kennedy Blair made a glove save on Duluth's Élizabeth Giguère on a one-on-one chance midway through the second period to keep the Badgers' lead at 3-0.

Key individual performances got the Badgers feeling like they were back on track after they went an uncharacteristic 2-3-1 in their previous six games.

"This game was huge in terms of our confidence," Watts said. "We've been struggling to put the puck in the net the past couple of weekends. So to score five goals, that's just great for our confidence, great for our forwards. Our defenseman have been playing awesome. Kennedy's been playing really well. So I think things are just starting to really come together as we move toward the end of the season."

Minnesota Duluth 0 0 1 — 1

Wisconsin 1 3 1 — 5

First period: W — Watts 19 (O'Brien, LaMantia), 12:46 (pp). Penalties: Hewett, MD, 8:58; Rogge, MD, 12:35; Wheeler, W, 17:56.

Second period: W — Webster 20 (O'Brien, Edwards), :36; Watts 20 (Webster, LaMantia), 1:02; Watts 21, 12:24 (sh). Penalty: Drake, W, 11:42.

Third period: MD — Skinner 2 (McMahon, Van Wieren), 3:46. W — Schneider 5 (Drake), 8:03. Penalties: McMahon, MD, 6:02; Blair, W, 5:31.

Saves: MD (Chobak 10-6-8) 24; W (Blair 9-9-8) 26. Power plays: MD 0-for-3; W 1-for-3. Att. — 2,273.

