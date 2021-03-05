Why a goalie platoon is paying off for the Wisconsin men's hockey team

“I think we both know going into the weekend we’re going to have one game to make our mark on the team for that weekend,” Beydoun said. “That’s something we want to take full advantage of.”

If the Badgers don’t earn the quarterfinal bye in the Big Ten tournament that comes with first place, they could have to play three games in three days. Granato said there’s no way he would turn to just one goalie under those conditions.

One of the most successful goalie rotations of the past 20 years in college men’s hockey went through the NCAA regionals. And it has a connection to Rowe.

Denver alternated sophomore Glenn Fisher and freshman Peter Mannino en route to a sweep of 2005 championships — the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season and playoff titles and the NCAA crown.

Each goalie got one game at the WCHA Final Five and one game at the NCAA regionals before coach George Gwozdecky picked Mannino to play in the Frozen Four.

Years later, one realization from those days has stuck with Mannino about how goalies have to approach being in a platoon arrangement.

“You have to have the mindset when you get the chance to get the call that you’re positive, you’re prepared,” he said.