Why a goalie platoon is paying off for the Wisconsin men's hockey team

A work-share arrangement is only as good as the investment level of both participants. Things can go south fast if either starts questioning the setup.
No worries there for University of Wisconsin men’s hockey coach Tony Granato. Robbie Beydoun and Cameron Rowe have orchestrated a dramatic improvement for the goaltending position while offering complementary personalities, he said.
“That mix is probably more important than the talent,” Granato said.
There has been little for the Badgers to complain about in the results since they instituted a rotation where Beydoun starts the first game of a series and Rowe goes for the second. No. 5 UW is 8-1-1 in the past five weeks, and the team save percentage has jumped.
The design started with a home series against Michigan State at the end of January. It’s due to continue at least through the regular season-closing games against the Spartans on Friday and Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.
How things will go in the playoffs remains to be seen, but Granato hasn’t been handed much reason to shake up things.
“This has worked for us,” he said. “It’s worked for both of them to be sharp in their appearances each weekend.”
Beydoun and Rowe have been key elements in the Badgers ascending to the upper levels of the Big Ten Conference standings, with a chance to grab first place from Minnesota on the final weekend.
Their individual play has been at least in part a product of the relationship between them, they said.
“A healthy, competitive environment, that’s where you really bring out the better side of people and a different level that even you maybe didn’t realize that you had,” Rowe said.
Granato wanted to split the playing time earlier in the season, but circumstances along the way made him change course. First, it was Beydoun getting a shutout in the season opener that led him to return to the crease a night later.
The graduate transfer from Michigan Tech also started the next seven games before Rowe, a freshman, made his starting debut Dec. 4 at Ohio State.
When UW returned in January from its break, Beydoun got the call against No. 1 Minnesota and earned another one with a 35-save victory in the opener. Rowe then started four straight games before Granato began holding himself to a preset rotation.
“In a way, I think it takes a lot of pressure off of each of the guys, knowing that I’ve got to go in and focus on one game,” Granato said. “That’s worked out well.”
UW was the only NCAA team entering the season with a save percentage below .900 for each of the past five years. Beydoun and Rowe had combined for .919 when the rotation started; they’re at .934 in the 10 games since.
“I think we both know going into the weekend we’re going to have one game to make our mark on the team for that weekend,” Beydoun said. “That’s something we want to take full advantage of.”
If the Badgers don’t earn the quarterfinal bye in the Big Ten tournament that comes with first place, they could have to play three games in three days. Granato said there’s no way he would turn to just one goalie under those conditions.
One of the most successful goalie rotations of the past 20 years in college men’s hockey went through the NCAA regionals. And it has a connection to Rowe.
Denver alternated sophomore Glenn Fisher and freshman Peter Mannino en route to a sweep of 2005 championships — the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season and playoff titles and the NCAA crown.
Each goalie got one game at the WCHA Final Five and one game at the NCAA regionals before coach George Gwozdecky picked Mannino to play in the Frozen Four.
Years later, one realization from those days has stuck with Mannino about how goalies have to approach being in a platoon arrangement.
“You have to have the mindset when you get the chance to get the call that you’re positive, you’re prepared,” he said.
Rowe has known Mannino for years, back before he originally committed to Omaha in 2017 when Mannino was an assistant there. Mannino was Rowe’s coach with the Des Moines Buccaneers in the United States Hockey League last season.
Together, they worked on finding the sweet spot between Rowe’s tendency to be overly competitive and the other end of the spectrum, being overfocused and flat.
“Every day’s a new day. Every game’s a new game,” Rowe said. “I learned that from Peter and that was a big thing that he taught me. That’s probably the mentality he had going into that as well.”
Rowe doesn’t think he’ll ever lose his desire to battle, and Beydoun said seeing that in his counterpart has helped him.
“And seeing Cam in practice, especially earlier on in the year, just throwing out everything, just battling, that helped me bring out that side to my game that I probably played like when I was younger,” Beydoun said.
In turn, Rowe said Beydoun has helped him enjoy things more.
“Sometimes when I get too serious or lock up a little bit, he’s there to just remind myself to have fun,” Rowe said.
There’s competition between Beydoun and Rowe, but both understand their contributions goes beyond the time when they’re in goal, which has elevated the Badgers.
“They’re great teammates,” Granato said. “They’re there for one another. And that’s how it works.”
