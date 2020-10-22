When will players leave for World Junior Championship camps? Badgers await answers

New layers of complexities to the pandemic-delayed 2020-21 University of Wisconsin men's hockey season seem to be around every corner.

One of the latest questions: Will forward Dylan Holloway be with the Badgers when the season starts Nov. 13, or will he already be in camp with players hoping to make Canada's team for the World Junior Championship?

There aren't definitive answers yet, Badgers coach Tony Granato said, but he hopes to have the NHL first-round draft pick for a few weeks before tournament preparations begin.

Hockey Canada is considering bringing its World Juniors prospects to Alberta for a camp that could start as early as Nov. 12, according to a series of tweets by reporter Bob McKenzie.

Holloway and other Canadians prospects set to play NCAA hockey this season — Michigan's Owen Power and Boston College's Alex Newhook — have been contacted about the possibility, McKenzie reported.

Through a UW spokesperson, Holloway confirmed that Hockey Canada had reached out to him.

The World Junior Championship runs Dec. 25-Jan. 5 and will be played in a secure bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, much like the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

